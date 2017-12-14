“The curtain will open on the rebirth of Gungrave starting with Gungrave VR, and continue towards G.O.R.E. The overall scale is difficult to convey at this point. But for G.O.R.E., we want to deliver on a greater scale and level of quality than Gungrave VR, so we are developing on the latest Unreal Engine. We are aiming for a scale that compares favorably to higher level games, but I think that the most important thing is, ‘How can we create a title that receives the consent and sympathy of existing fans?’ I want to make more and more effort, and pursue the understanding and expression of the Gungrave setting.”



C'est via le dernier numéro de Famitsu que nous apprenons que Iggymob, l'équipe de développement derrière Gungrave VR est actuellement en train de développé la prochaine entrée de la Saga Gungrave avec Gungrave G.O.R.E.sur PlayStation 4 en utilisant la dernière version de l'Unreal Engine.