profile
Jeux Vidéo
232
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
raioh
76
Likes
Likers
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 392
visites since opening : 556364
raioh > blog
all
Gungrave G.O.R.E. annoncé sur PS4 !
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS




C'est via le dernier numéro de Famitsu que nous apprenons que Iggymob, l'équipe de développement derrière Gungrave VR est actuellement en train de développé la prochaine entrée de la Saga Gungrave avec Gungrave G.O.R.E.
sur PlayStation 4 en utilisant la dernière version de l'Unreal Engine.

“The curtain will open on the rebirth of Gungrave starting with Gungrave VR, and continue towards G.O.R.E. The overall scale is difficult to convey at this point. But for G.O.R.E., we want to deliver on a greater scale and level of quality than Gungrave VR, so we are developing on the latest Unreal Engine. We are aiming for a scale that compares favorably to higher level games, but I think that the most important thing is, ‘How can we create a title that receives the consent and sympathy of existing fans?’ I want to make more and more effort, and pursue the understanding and expression of the Gungrave setting.”



Gematsu - https://gematsu.com/2017/12/gungrave-gore-development-ps4
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/14/2017 at 10:07 AM by raioh
    comments (7)
    gantzeur posted the 12/14/2017 at 10:41 AM
    ils font un vrai jeu eux au moins après leurs version VR ( hello ZOE )
    xenofamicom posted the 12/14/2017 at 10:50 AM
    C'est pas le même jeu que présenté lors du TGS??
    jenicris posted the 12/14/2017 at 11:10 AM
    xenofamicom au TGS, c'était uniquement la version VR.
    volcano posted the 12/14/2017 at 11:45 AM
    Hâte de voir ce que ça va donner
    xenofamicom posted the 12/14/2017 at 11:51 AM
    jenicris : Donc il s'agit de 2 jeux bien distincts.
    Bizarre quand même mais bon.
    variahunter posted the 12/14/2017 at 12:20 PM
    Foutage de gueule, un jeu dont tout le monde se fout a une suite et j'attends toujours une suite à Tenchu et Alundra
    guiguif posted the 12/14/2017 at 12:42 PM
    variahunter un jeu dont tout le monde se fout a une suite Pas tout le monde

    Nice, j'espere qu'il sera plus dans le moove du premier qui etait certes plus lent mais plus kiffant que le 2 auquel j'ai pas accroché
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre