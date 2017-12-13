« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
232
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
89
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1891
visites since opening : 2221631
nicolasgourry > blog
Switch, la console qui a du chien !



https://www.amazon.com/Hyperkin-Pupper-Controller-Attachment-Switch-nintendo/dp/B077V2152V//ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=nintendoeverything-20&linkId=99ebdb582b5ca9928a367d9d7b80d5e5

Il manque plus que l'annonce d'un Nintendogs
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:14 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    sora78 posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:23 PM
    Oh punaise ils l'ont fait
    iglooo posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:25 PM
    C'est clair que y'en a des roquets autour de la Switch
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:29 PM
    iglooo a force d'entendre que la console ne marcherait pas, ils sont aux abois.
    iglooo posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:30 PM
    nicolasgourry joli
    victornewman posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:35 PM
    Quelle bande de chiens osez nous vendre ça
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre