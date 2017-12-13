profile
On est d'accord?
Que c'est la meilleur intro de VS fighting depuis Tekken 5 et Soul Calibur 3?

En tout cas c'est le cas pour ma part.




Rappel des 2 intros cultes:

Intro Soul Calibur 3



Intro Tekken 5:

Foxstep
    posted the 12/13/2017 at 07:44 PM by foxstep
    leonr4 posted the 12/13/2017 at 07:46 PM
    Excellente intro, meilleure que celle de SFV surtout la réalisation bien soignée
    sonilka posted the 12/13/2017 at 07:51 PM
    Je n'aime pas. La musique déjà et puis ca manque de baston. La ca fait gros trailer de présentation des persos. C'est bien foutu mais ca manque de peps.
    gemini posted the 12/13/2017 at 07:53 PM
    La musique non, définitivement non.
    dokou posted the 12/13/2017 at 07:57 PM
    Non
    chimatsuri posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:00 PM
    Je préfère celle de Street Fighter X Tekken.
    ravyxxs posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:08 PM
    Celle de SFV classique est pas mal du tout avec la musique.
    kurosu posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:12 PM
    L introduction me fait surtout aux premiers intros des Tekken
    jordimin posted the 12/13/2017 at 08:13 PM
    C'est celle de Soul Edge ps1 bien sur
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Jscuco8zEk
