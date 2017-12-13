home page
On est d'accord?
Que c'est la meilleur intro de VS fighting depuis Tekken 5 et Soul Calibur 3?
En tout cas c'est le cas pour ma part.
Rappel des 2 intros cultes:
Intro Soul Calibur 3
Intro Tekken 5:
posted the 12/13/2017 at 07:44 PM by
foxstep
comments (
8
)
leonr4
posted
the 12/13/2017 at 07:46 PM
Excellente intro, meilleure que celle de SFV surtout la réalisation bien soignée
sonilka
posted
the 12/13/2017 at 07:51 PM
Je n'aime pas. La musique déjà et puis ca manque de baston. La ca fait gros trailer de présentation des persos. C'est bien foutu mais ca manque de peps.
gemini
posted
the 12/13/2017 at 07:53 PM
La musique non, définitivement non.
dokou
posted
the 12/13/2017 at 07:57 PM
Non
chimatsuri
posted
the 12/13/2017 at 08:00 PM
Je préfère celle de Street Fighter X Tekken.
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/13/2017 at 08:08 PM
Celle de SFV classique est pas mal du tout avec la musique.
kurosu
posted
the 12/13/2017 at 08:12 PM
L introduction me fait surtout aux premiers intros des Tekken
jordimin
posted
the 12/13/2017 at 08:13 PM
C'est celle de Soul Edge ps1 bien sur
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Jscuco8zEk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Jscuco8zEk