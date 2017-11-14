« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Rocket League
name : Rocket League
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Psyonix
genre : sport
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date : 11/14/2017
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Rocket League / Runner3 (en Physique)


16 Janvier 2018 USA
25-26 Janvier 2018 Europe

https://www.rocketleague.com/news/rocket-league-switch-retail-january-2018/

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Premier trimestre 2018

https://gematsu.com/2017/12/nicalis-publish-physical-edition-runner3-north-america
    posted the 12/13/2017 at 05:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    youtube06 posted the 12/13/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Runner 3 est une exclusivité Nintendo Switch ou il sortira aussi sur Ps4 plus tard ?
