Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
koopaskill
koopaskill
koopaskill > blog
Premiers combats spatiaux - Star Wars Battlefront 2
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose le début de la campagne solo de Battlefront 2 avec des combats spatiaux et des phases FPS ou TPS

Partagez les frérots

https://youtu.be/H3dFHNt2q2c
    posted the 12/13/2017 at 04:28 PM by koopaskill
    comments (2)
    grievous32 posted the 12/13/2017 at 04:33 PM
    Y a pas de S à la fin de Star dans Star Wars.
    koopaskill posted the 12/13/2017 at 04:42 PM
    grievous32 Oups
    citer un membre