Moi qui voulais p'tet prendre PUGS sur One S...
Je voyais pas mal de monde y jouer et avant de validé ma commande.... ah je sais pas du coup :/ c'est pas possible sur One/One S

    posted the 12/13/2017 at 09:46 AM by shincloud
    jaysennnin posted the 12/13/2017 at 09:51 AM
    c'est encore en early access et ils ont fait le forcing pour que le jeu soit dispo avant la fin de l'année, ce sera pas le même jeu dans 3 mois, donc si tu peux patienter jusque là
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/13/2017 at 09:51 AM
    Le jeux va être optimisé et reste jouable large sur xbox même en day one.
    kyojoueur posted the 12/13/2017 at 09:54 AM
    Le jeu n est pas terminé (normal pour un game preview )mais le plaisir de jeu est là et il est parfaitement jouable . Très fun a 4 en coop.
