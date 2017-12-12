home page
Un jeu que j'attends particulièrement sur Switch : Zero Gunner 2
Un shoot em up développé par Psikyo et sortie sur Dreamcast et en arcade en 2001.
Maintenant qu'il est annoncé officiellement je l'attend de pied ferme.
Pouvoir y jouer dans mon plumard.
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/12/2017 at 10:10 PM by
jenicris
comments (
8
)
shincloud
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 10:39 PM
La Switch c'est la console parfaite pour les shoot, tain je rêve de Ikaruga dessus
eduardos
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 10:53 PM
Sin et Punishment et là
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 10:55 PM
eduardos
"Sin and Punishment" si seulement...(pour un "3").
hyoga57
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:05 PM
shincloud
Parfaite pour les Shoot'em Up ?
shincloud
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:07 PM
hyoga57
C'est des jeux rapide et parfait pour se détendre pendant les pauses au taff
mikazaki
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:28 PM
shincloud
+1
hyoga57
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:31 PM
shincloud
Mouais, des Shoot'em Up il y en a également sur PSP, Ps Vita, DS et 3DS. Donc pas convaincu que la Switch soit la console ultime pour ce genre de jeu, même si je peux comprendre ton point de vue...
shincloud
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:38 PM
hyoga57
Jouer à deux avec un joycon chacun en mode nomade c'est juste de la bombe, Metal Slug
Strikers 1945
j'en redemande plus, en plus le mode TV en prime
