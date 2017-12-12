profile
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
PlayStation 4
Level-5
Level-5
RPG
PC
fandenutella
fandenutella
Nouveau trailer Ni No Kuni 2
    posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:35 PM by fandenutella
    comments (9)
    jenicris posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:45 PM
    shinz0 posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:49 PM
    balf posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:51 PM
    celesnot posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:52 PM
    C'est beau
    wanda posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:57 PM
    Putain c'encore plus clean qu'avant.
    idd posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:09 PM
    ils nous balancent ça en même temps que le report de 2 mois
    koji posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:25 PM
    omg sa me hype de fou.
    mikazaki posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:42 PM
    Quel gifle !! Vivement telement j'ai adoré le 1 !!
    jenicris posted the 12/12/2017 at 10:06 PM
    idd c'est pour nous faire mieux passer la pilule ça.
