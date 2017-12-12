profile
29
name : Overwatch
platform : PC
editor : Blizzard Entertainment
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
sora78
68
sora78
articles : 555
visites since opening : 704104
sora78 > blog
Overwatch : Winter Wonderland 2017 !!
Jeux Multiplateformes




Des skins pour Chopper, Chacal, Hanzo, Sombra, Ana, Soldat 76...




    posted the 12/12/2017 at 07:17 PM by sora78
    comments (4)
    noctisluciscaelu posted the 12/12/2017 at 07:39 PM
    C'est sombra en bleue ?
    trodark posted the 12/12/2017 at 07:49 PM
    Ana déchire !!!!
    darksly posted the 12/12/2017 at 07:55 PM
    sora78 tu veux pas passer rédacteur dans le groupe ?
    darksly posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:13 PM
    Que dalle pour dva et moira par contre -_-
