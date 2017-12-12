home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
NieR Automata
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
beat'em all
other versions :
PC
profile
326
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
Yoko Taro, NieR Automata : Et son GOTY 2017 est...
Square-Enix
Voici une Information autour du jeu NieR Automata :
Yoko Taro, qui a travaillé sur les jeux NieR et NieR Automata, déclare sur son compte Twitter que son GOTY 2017 est Animal Crossing : Pocket Camp, sorti cette année sur mobile. Comme quoi...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/yoko-taro-declares-animal-crossing-pocket-camp-his-goty-deep-social-commentary-within.10741/
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/12/2017 at 11:15 AM by
link49
comments (
13
)
shanks
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:16 AM
"GOTY" ne prend pas de "E"
link49
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:17 AM
Shanks
Exact. Je mérite le fouet.
Je corrige de suite...
shanks
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:20 AM
link49
Après concernant le choix du mec, ça ne me choque pas trop.
Beaucoup de créateurs ont trop peu de temps pour jouer donc ils cherchent des expériences différentes.
Je me souviens que Hideo Kojima avait mis en "GOTY" des jeux comme Ace Attorney (le premier) et plus tard un jeu smartphone dont j'ai oublié le nom (sorte de BD interactive).
link49
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:21 AM
Shanks
Oui, surtout qu'Animal Crossing est une licence très forte et appréciée au Japon...
gareauxloups
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:24 AM
C'est plus son AOTY, non ?
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:26 AM
Yoko Taro aime faire l'idiot jusqu'au bout: il sait très bien que son goty 2017 est son jeu (Nier Automata), mais il est trop modeste.
giru
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:41 AM
Eu... c'est une blague hein
Il n'aime pas du tout Animal Crossing.
Ses déclarations sur le jeu :
Yoko Taro (Nier: Automata) - I played the 3DS DobuMori (Animal Crossing), and you know the raccoon who makes you get a mortgage without agreeing to it? It was like the Lehman Shock (The Bankruptcy Of Lehman Brothers), so I wanted to get revenge on him in the mobile version.
I was kind of sad because there are fewer things you can do in the mobile app, compared to the 3DS version. The fact that you have less freedom, makes the Ditch-Forest seem even darker.
Let's take, for example, what the "monsters" eat. The rabbit seems to be of the normal herbivorous variety, but can be seen, in this game, grilling and eating fish. Also, in this game, pigs and cows enjoy barbecue (but you can't see what they're grilling). What is going on in this ecosystem? When you run out of things to eat, do you resort to cannibalism? Is there so much difference in the intelligence of birds and fish? If you walk on two legs and talk, does that mean you won't be hunted? Is the value of your life determined by your intelligence? There are so many interesting themes hidden in this game.
Also, I want to say something about the unreasonable shopping. You need to predict what those monsters want like an esper (human who possesses ESP), and give those things to them to get your big reward. What is this a metaphor for? Why do you have to collect things that are right next to the monsters to make them happy, like a slave? I guess this represents the divisions between people in class society.
I haven't put any furniture or anything in my camp except a kerosene tank. I started this game to get revenge on that raccoon, Tanukichi, but now I have a different purpose.
I'll enjoy playing this game until I burn that dark forest down.
newtechnix
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 11:47 AM
giru
il y a quand même passé beaucoup de temps pour connaitre les didéffrences entre les versions mobile et 3ds.
Ce personnage est peu bizarre de toutes façons.
raph64
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 12:02 PM
en même temps il considère Nier : Automata comme son GOTY caché
racsnk
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 12:03 PM
shanks
C'est un troll.
Yoko Taro est énormément connu sur Twitter pour faire que ça à longueur de journée.
bonanzaa
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 12:30 PM
Chacun a son "jeu de l'année" je ne vois pas pourquoi tout le monde devrait avoir le même. Même si nous vivons de plus en plus dans une époque où la pensée unique est une religion
sonilka
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 01:07 PM
C'est un troll. Le mec le fait souvent et notamment en interview. Le tout avec un ton serieux.
bobobiwan
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 01:36 PM
giru
Putain, mec, merci pour la barre de rire ! J'avais pas lu cette interview, j'adore ce gars ! xD
