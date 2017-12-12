profile
Jeux Vidéo
232
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nyume
4
Likes
Likers
nyume
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 11
visites since opening : 9816
nyume > blog
Gintama Rumble: nouvelle vidéo


enjoy
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:37 AM by nyume
    comments (4)
    nyume posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:38 AM
    gantzeur me suis permis de poster
    au fait je viens de commencer l'arc des 4 devas !
    dizzy976 posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:44 AM
    Pas du tout emballé, pourtant Gintama est l'un de mes mangas préférés et j'aurai tellement un meilleur jeu rendant plus hommage à cette magnifique licence.

    nyume Tu verras, cet arc est lourd, et puis j'ai encore l'ending 17 en tête, le meilleur
    gantzeur posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:47 AM
    nyume mais je t'en pris alors tu kiffe ? moi j'adore cette arc et l'histoire de la vieille ^^
    nyume posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:52 AM
    gantzeur dizzy976
    j'ai vu que le premier épisode hier mais en effet on sent que l'arc va être lourd!
    concernant le jeu c'est mieux que rien avoir, mais je suis pas fan des muso
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre