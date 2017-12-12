" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
130
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1297
visites since opening : 1255621
gantzeur > blog
Playstation Corée . Qui a fait ça ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:56 AM by gantzeur
    comments (12)
    xenofamicom posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:59 AM
    C'est dans la continuité du rap du tgs 2016... c'est ça l'esprit Playstation

    Make, believe!
    suikoden posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:05 AM
    Euh...
    kabuki posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:05 AM
    #malaisetv

    jenicris posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:07 AM
    Mauvais goût, quand tu nous tiens.
    escobar posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:08 AM
    cay nulle remboursay
    gantzeur posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:09 AM
    kabuki c'est ca ! tout les clichés sur le rap en une pub !
    yagamiraiko posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:11 AM
    La coree et le bon gout ca fait deux en meme temps XD
    kabuki posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:11 AM
    gantzeur Je trouve ca tellement ridicule les zoulettes tatoués en plus
    oxyd posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:13 AM
    yagamiraiko
    gantzeur posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:14 AM
    yagamiraiko je comprend pourquoi y'a des manif' à Osaka maintenant
    anima777 posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:23 AM
    Ouais par contre quand c'est du rap français de queutard là c'est du bon goût bizarrement... Pas fan du clip mais au moins la réalisation est propre, pas trop vulgaire, le coréen est sûrement ultra connu c'est une technique de promo pratiquée par tout le monde, même chez nous cocorico.
    xyldan posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:29 AM
    Ahah, c'est Dok2, un des rappeurs coréens les plus connus
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre