" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
130
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
ellie
,
minbox
,
minx
,
magickid
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
lambo
,
fullbuster
,
giusnake
,
milo42
,
momotaros
,
battossai
,
comptebannis2
,
archesstat
,
arngrim
,
aiolia081
,
kurosama
,
ropstar
,
guiguif
,
anakaris
,
supatony
,
spawnini
,
linkiorra
,
e3payne
,
asus
,
vonkuru
,
tvirus
,
sephiroth07
,
akd
,
eduardos
,
drakeramore
,
vlexx
,
smartcrush
,
hyoga57
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
ootaniisensei
,
trez
,
arrrghl
,
sebalt
,
jf17
,
raeglin
,
cuthbert
,
kyogamer
,
raioh
,
lowckon
,
jojoplay4
,
musicforlife
,
evilboss
,
bladagun
,
leblogdeshacka
,
dedrial
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
hurri
,
liquidus00
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jorostar
,
roxas33
,
foxstep
,
binou87
,
blx
,
kisukesan
,
eldren
,
plistter
,
wilhelm
,
svr
,
kabuki
,
link80
,
mrchocolatine
,
gizmo2142
,
astralbouille
,
odv78
,
choupiloutre
,
xslayx
,
leonr4
,
docteurdeggman
,
hado78
,
teel
,
fortep
,
l83
,
heracles
,
sensei
,
lordguyver
,
asakim
,
gunotak
,
iglooo
,
mad1
,
gat
,
shiroyashagin
,
netero
,
kenpokan
,
sora78
,
carapuce
,
chatbleu
,
jwolf
,
segata
,
kevisiano
,
ninja17
,
terminator
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
trungz
,
terranova
,
serialgamer7
,
sonilka
,
wanda
,
musm
,
jozen15
,
shindo
,
shiranui
,
yamy
,
barberousse
,
ldogamer76
,
marchand2sable
,
spilner
,
wadewilson
,
gaunt
,
jeanouillz
,
chaosad
,
arquion
,
torotoro59
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
linkstar
,
terikku
,
racsnk
gantzeur
articles : 1297
1297
visites since opening : 1255621
1255621
gantzeur
> blog
Playstation Corée . Qui a fait ça ?
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/12/2017 at 08:56 AM by gantzeur
gantzeur
comments (12)
12
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 08:59 AM
C'est dans la continuité du rap du tgs 2016... c'est ça l'esprit Playstation
Make, believe!
suikoden
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:05 AM
Euh...
kabuki
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:05 AM
#malaisetv
jenicris
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:07 AM
Mauvais goût, quand tu nous tiens.
escobar
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:08 AM
cay nulle remboursay
gantzeur
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:09 AM
kabuki
c'est ca ! tout les clichés sur le rap en une pub !
yagamiraiko
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:11 AM
La coree et le bon gout ca fait deux en meme temps XD
kabuki
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:11 AM
gantzeur
Je trouve ca tellement ridicule les zoulettes tatoués en plus
oxyd
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:13 AM
yagamiraiko
gantzeur
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:14 AM
yagamiraiko
je comprend pourquoi y'a des manif' à Osaka maintenant
anima777
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:23 AM
Ouais par contre quand c'est du rap français de queutard là c'est du bon goût bizarrement... Pas fan du clip mais au moins la réalisation est propre, pas trop vulgaire, le coréen est sûrement ultra connu c'est une technique de promo pratiquée par tout le monde, même chez nous cocorico.
xyldan
posted
the 12/12/2017 at 09:29 AM
Ahah, c'est Dok2, un des rappeurs coréens les plus connus
Make, believe!