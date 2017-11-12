profile
sora78
68
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 555
visites since opening : 703466
sora78 > blog
all
Ready Player One (Steven Spielperg) : Le Trailer !
Divers


Tracer, King Kong, Battletoads, Akira, Retour vers le Futur, Ryu, Lara Croft, Le Géant De Fer, Chun-li, Gundam, Deadpool,...

Rendez-vous le 28 Mars 2018.


/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/11/2017 at 09:33 PM by sora78
    comments (3)
    oenomaus posted the 12/11/2017 at 09:36 PM
    Cela a déjà été postée aujourd'hui mais perdu dans le flux des articles
    kpax69 posted the 12/11/2017 at 09:38 PM
    omg sa me fait penser a un gros nanard, mais je sais pas pourquoi j'ai envie de le voir.
    guiguif posted the 12/11/2017 at 09:41 PM
    Surement un truc a la con comme Ultimate Game mais ya de la ref
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre