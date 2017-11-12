profile
shincloud
193
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2738
visites since opening : 3239626
shincloud > blog
Bethesda : Dayone ? JAMAIS!
Je sais pas comment cette boite peux être rentable en vrai, et comment il font pour survivre :

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:57 PM by shincloud
    comments (13)
    ryadr posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:59 PM
    Justement, je pense qu'ils vont bientôt mettre la clef sous la porte ^^"
    dinourex posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:00 PM
    J’espère pas, c'est une des rare boite à fournir beaucoup de jeu SOLO de très bonne qualité quand le online est prôné de partout.
    Je respect beaucoup Bethesda même si j'aime pas tout leur jeux
    koji posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:01 PM
    que des bons jeux mais sa sent la fin.
    eruroraito7 posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:03 PM
    dinourex
    shincloud posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:03 PM
    Un seul jeu peux sauvé la boite, le prochain Elder Scrolls
    evilchris posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:04 PM
    c'est moche mais ils peuvent encore rebondir en nous proposant dans leurs prochains jeux lootbox, achat in-app, season pass et autres joyeusetées
    shincloud posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:05 PM
    evilchris sauf que personne achète, Bethesda maintenant ont a tellement plus confiance de pendre day one, que beaucoup attende 3 4 semaines pour prendre
    nature posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:06 PM
    Skyrim leur a fait du bien niveau thunes quand même, non ?
    shincloud posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:08 PM
    nature Avec les tunes dépenser pour les autres studios etc.. je sais pas si ça peux tout couvrir :/
    spike1 posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:08 PM
    C'est dommage vu la qualité des titres. Perso si le jeu me plait rien à foutre je le prends day one
    darksly posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:08 PM
    shincloud J'avoue qu après avoir vue evil within à moins de dix balles moin de six mois après son achat, pareil pour wolfenstein et Doom je les prends plus day one !
    nature posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:12 PM
    Y a plus qu'a attendre un bon TES VI, même si je ne fais plus confiance à Bethesda depuis un bon bout de temps.
    jaysennnin posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:12 PM
    je pense qu'il faut pas faire de faux procès à Bethesda sur le day one, ça a toujours été comme ça avec leur jeux depuis qu'ils existent, comme par exemple les 2 premiers elder scrolls, Arena et Daggerfall, je me souviens que ça buggait tout le temps quand j'y jouais il y a plus de 20 ans, avec un nombre incalculable de retour sous dos, et autre autres erreurs dans l’adressage de mémoire en pleine partie, on s'y fait à la longue, et leurs jeux récents sont vraiment largement moins buggués que ceux du tout debut
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre