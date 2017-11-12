home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Muramasa
profile
193
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zackfair59plus
,
tvirus
,
chris92
,
kizito5
,
rkazuya
,
youki
,
reikoririn
,
lambo
,
liquidus00
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
bladagun
,
lucy
,
shampix
,
shima
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
metasonic
,
sacks
,
robin73
,
sboubi
,
shanks
,
zabuza
,
sephiroth07
,
papysnake
,
carmichael
,
alozius
,
cuthbert
,
jeanouillz
,
fullbuster
,
viveff
,
fantacitron
,
shoga
,
kensama
,
eldren
,
rahxephon1
,
stonesjack
,
chdav
,
achille
,
apollokami
,
darkvador
,
dragonkevin
,
neokiller
,
trez
,
grozourson
,
shazbot
,
rkm18
,
svr
,
vanilla59
,
gtoonizuka69
,
vonkuru
,
square
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
i8
,
thib50
,
minx
,
klepapangue
,
anonymous340
,
kwak
,
yukilin
,
zelda59279
,
lucrate
,
darknova
,
terminator
,
shinz0
,
asakim
,
darksephiroth
,
binou87
,
kasumi
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
shido
,
sauronsg
,
jwolf
,
yagate
,
000000000000000000
,
akd
,
musicforlife
,
hipou
,
loudiyi
,
grimmroy
,
uta
,
hebuspsa
,
tzine
,
qbigaara49
,
choupiloutre
,
twins
,
linkart
,
biggy
,
jaune
,
kurosama
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
heroux
,
seiyasnake
,
krjc
,
furtifdor
,
drakeramore
,
goldmen33
,
ripley
,
supatony
,
takahito
,
calishnikov
,
tripy73
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
mickurt
,
mustdie
,
diablass59
,
syndrome
,
kenshuiin
,
yogfei
,
snakeorliquid
,
chester
,
hyoga57
,
spaaz
,
lightjack
,
ritalix
,
linkiorra
,
maldara69600
,
darkyx
,
heracles
,
lefumier
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
ykarin
,
patourde
,
darkfoxx
,
skyzein
,
gizmo2142
,
blackbox
,
link80
,
odv78
,
korou
,
playstation2008
,
ootaniisensei
,
angelcloud
,
maxibesttof
,
astralbouille
,
jorostar
,
darkulqui
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
rendan
,
sandman
,
x1x2
,
lordguyver
,
kenpokan
,
chatbleu
,
chronokami
,
lilong
,
exemplay
,
ravyxxs
,
shindo
,
naruto780
,
netero
,
nekonoctis
,
gat
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
arngrim
,
shiroyashagin
,
xars01
,
nindo64
,
sorow
,
e3payne
,
jozen15
,
sorento
,
torotoro59
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
killia
,
yaakus
,
xxxxxx0
,
narustorm
,
rayzorx09
,
zboobi
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kevisiano
,
gamekyo
,
corrin
,
sujetdelta
,
kwathor
,
fandenutella
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2738
visites since opening :
3239626
shincloud
> blog
Bethesda : Dayone ? JAMAIS!
Je sais pas comment cette boite peux être rentable en vrai, et comment il font pour survivre :
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:57 PM by
shincloud
comments (
13
)
ryadr
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:59 PM
Justement, je pense qu'ils vont bientôt mettre la clef sous la porte ^^"
dinourex
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:00 PM
J’espère pas, c'est une des rare boite à fournir beaucoup de jeu SOLO de très bonne qualité quand le online est prôné de partout.
Je respect beaucoup Bethesda même si j'aime pas tout leur jeux
koji
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:01 PM
que des bons jeux mais sa sent la fin.
eruroraito7
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:03 PM
dinourex
shincloud
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:03 PM
Un seul jeu peux sauvé la boite, le prochain Elder Scrolls
evilchris
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:04 PM
c'est moche mais ils peuvent encore rebondir en nous proposant dans leurs prochains jeux lootbox, achat in-app, season pass et autres joyeusetées
shincloud
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:05 PM
evilchris
sauf que personne achète, Bethesda maintenant ont a tellement plus confiance de pendre day one, que beaucoup attende 3 4 semaines pour prendre
nature
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:06 PM
Skyrim leur a fait du bien niveau thunes quand même, non ?
shincloud
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:08 PM
nature
Avec les tunes dépenser pour les autres studios etc.. je sais pas si ça peux tout couvrir :/
spike1
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:08 PM
C'est dommage vu la qualité des titres. Perso si le jeu me plait rien à foutre je le prends day one
darksly
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:08 PM
shincloud
J'avoue qu après avoir vue evil within à moins de dix balles moin de six mois après son achat, pareil pour wolfenstein et Doom je les prends plus day one !
nature
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:12 PM
Y a plus qu'a attendre un bon TES VI, même si je ne fais plus confiance à Bethesda depuis un bon bout de temps.
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:12 PM
je pense qu'il faut pas faire de faux procès à Bethesda sur le day one, ça a toujours été comme ça avec leur jeux depuis qu'ils existent, comme par exemple les 2 premiers elder scrolls, Arena et Daggerfall, je me souviens que ça buggait tout le temps quand j'y jouais il y a plus de 20 ans, avec un nombre incalculable de retour sous dos, et autre autres erreurs dans l’adressage de mémoire en pleine partie, on s'y fait à la longue, et leurs jeux récents sont vraiment largement moins buggués que ceux du tout debut
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Je respect beaucoup Bethesda même si j'aime pas tout leur jeux