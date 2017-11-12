profile
Tomb raider mais cette affiche direct to dvd
quel horreur





    tags : tomb raider
    posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:09 PM by evilchris
    comments (15)
    kalas28 posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:11 PM
    xenofamicom posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:12 PM
    Pas assez sexy (et je parle pas de rambo!)
    spawnini posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:14 PM
    voxen ne t'ouvre pas les veines maintenant....attend d'avoir vu le film
    rbz posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:15 PM
    merde XD
    celesnot posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:17 PM
    LOL
    aiolia081 posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:20 PM
    spawnini
    sora78 posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:23 PM
    Y a pas un probleme entre son cou et sa tete ?
    rbz posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:25 PM
    sora78 y'a un problème un peu partout en fait, son front fais la taille d'une planète
    giru posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:28 PM
    Les gros mecs de base qui jugent à fond la pauvre nana mal photoshopée

    Vous trouviez qu'Angelina Jolie avait l'air plus humaine? Les affiches de tous les films TR sont horribles, comme les films d'ailleurs.

    https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BNzMzODVjMWUtYmIxZS00NDlkLTlmNTktNjI5NTdhZjUzYzY1XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTQxNzMzNDI@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,672,1000_AL_.jpg
    asajap posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:33 PM
    giru ah complètement d'accord, et puis surtout juger Alicia Vikander via une affiche, risible, elle est une super actrice n'en déplaise à certains qui ne voient Lara Croft que par les boobs
    linkstar posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:40 PM
    rbz On pourra s'en servir pour projeter le film.
    shincloud posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:43 PM
    l'affiche de Rambo
    rbz posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:46 PM
    linkstar ou pour repasser son linge
    poliof posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:51 PM
    Tu t'attendais à un film d'auteur ?
