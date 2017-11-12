home page
guiguif
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4084
visites since opening :
4707768
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Lost Soul Aside, deux nouvelles video de ce DMC/Bayonetta-killer
Quelques nouvelles video de la demo special PSX
et evidement le trailer de la hype
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:04 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (22)
22
)
didi
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:07 PM
C'est pas le Jeux fait par un seul gars?
kalas28
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:07 PM
mouais c'est juste un bta de plus qui s'il a au moins le mérite d'être bon (loin d'être sur) serait déjà pas mal alors le tueur du ténor(dmc) lol quoi
seganintendo
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:09 PM
Une arène avec pleins de monstres. C est pas fameux
rbz
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:10 PM
ça tue sa mère
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:11 PM
Il a l'air pas trop mal, mais parler de Devil may cry/Bayonetta killer, c'est clairement prématuré...
Le mec sait danser avec son bâton, mais ça manque encore d'intensité, "de climax action".
A suivre en tout cas.
celesnot
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:12 PM
Je trouve qu'en terme de charisme ont est très loin d'un Dante et d'une Bayonetta.
rbz
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:14 PM
même les interfaces ont l'air finalisé, bien propre tout ça, après le bta je suis pas friand de fou,mais je le ferais
killia
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:14 PM
Les Effets spéciaux sont vraiment réussi (malgré que la qualité de la vidéo ne soit pas ouf). C'est vraiment dynamique, j'attends d'en voir plus sur l'aspect histoire et l'univers afin de me hyper à fond.
seganintendo
Tu as conscience que c'est juste une démo pour un congrès?
Le trailer de base montre bien qu'il y aura des zones ouvertes et quelques phases de plateforme dans la progression.
Ici c'est le gameplay en combat qui est mit en avant.
birmou
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:14 PM
Bayonetta killer
Non mais matte moi ce Zero crédibilité
On dirait un ProM avec Scalebound qui te sort des superlatif a gogo pour quedalle ...
seganintendo
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:15 PM
killia
sérieux
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:18 PM
Heureusement que le ridicule ne tue pas , sinon tu serais déjà mort des la premiere fois que tu t aurais inscrit sur gamekyo
jenicris
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:20 PM
J'attends davantage Bayo 3 et DMC5. ^^
dooku
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:20 PM
cela semble tout de même alléchant
guiguif
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:21 PM
birmou
ducknsexe
les premiers degré-men
artornass
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:21 PM
Je suis grave hypé parce jeu, étant fan de BTA, mais killer de Bayo/Dmc alors qu'ils ont fait leurs preuve et pas pour rien, faut pas déconner non plus.
hyoga57
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:22 PM
guiguif
Ton piège à fonctionné, bien joué...
guiguif
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:23 PM
hyoga57
amorphe
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:26 PM
Il est plus dans la veine d'un ninja gaiden je trouve. Mais j'aime.
koji
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:34 PM
C'est clairement une blague mais bon t'en a qui son tellement sur la defensif.
rendan
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:54 PM
lol Bayonetta/Dmc killer
ce qu'il faut pas entendre
le mec s'emballe
excervecyanide
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 01:54 PM
par contre, il est déjà beaucoup plus intéressant que le prochain gow
hyoga57
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 02:00 PM
excervecyanide
Bayonetta en PLS...
Le mec sait danser avec son bâton, mais ça manque encore d'intensité, "de climax action".
A suivre en tout cas.
seganintendo Tu as conscience que c'est juste une démo pour un congrès?
Le trailer de base montre bien qu'il y aura des zones ouvertes et quelques phases de plateforme dans la progression.
Ici c'est le gameplay en combat qui est mit en avant.
Non mais matte moi ce Zero crédibilité
On dirait un ProM avec Scalebound qui te sort des superlatif a gogo pour quedalle ...