Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 4084
visites since opening : 4707768
guiguif > blog
Lost Soul Aside, deux nouvelles video de ce DMC/Bayonetta-killer
Quelques nouvelles video de la demo special PSX





et evidement le trailer de la hype

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:04 PM by guiguif
    comments (22)
    didi posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:07 PM
    C'est pas le Jeux fait par un seul gars?
    kalas28 posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:07 PM
    mouais c'est juste un bta de plus qui s'il a au moins le mérite d'être bon (loin d'être sur) serait déjà pas mal alors le tueur du ténor(dmc) lol quoi
    seganintendo posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:09 PM
    Une arène avec pleins de monstres. C est pas fameux
    rbz posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:10 PM
    ça tue sa mère
    xenofamicom posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:11 PM
    Il a l'air pas trop mal, mais parler de Devil may cry/Bayonetta killer, c'est clairement prématuré...

    Le mec sait danser avec son bâton, mais ça manque encore d'intensité, "de climax action".

    A suivre en tout cas.
    celesnot posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:12 PM
    Je trouve qu'en terme de charisme ont est très loin d'un Dante et d'une Bayonetta.
    rbz posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:14 PM
    même les interfaces ont l'air finalisé, bien propre tout ça, après le bta je suis pas friand de fou,mais je le ferais
    killia posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:14 PM
    Les Effets spéciaux sont vraiment réussi (malgré que la qualité de la vidéo ne soit pas ouf). C'est vraiment dynamique, j'attends d'en voir plus sur l'aspect histoire et l'univers afin de me hyper à fond.

    seganintendo Tu as conscience que c'est juste une démo pour un congrès?

    Le trailer de base montre bien qu'il y aura des zones ouvertes et quelques phases de plateforme dans la progression.
    Ici c'est le gameplay en combat qui est mit en avant.
    birmou posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:14 PM
    Bayonetta killer
    Non mais matte moi ce Zero crédibilité

    On dirait un ProM avec Scalebound qui te sort des superlatif a gogo pour quedalle ...
    seganintendo posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:15 PM
    killia sérieux
    ducknsexe posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:18 PM
    Heureusement que le ridicule ne tue pas , sinon tu serais déjà mort des la premiere fois que tu t aurais inscrit sur gamekyo
    jenicris posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:20 PM
    J'attends davantage Bayo 3 et DMC5. ^^
    dooku posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:20 PM
    cela semble tout de même alléchant
    guiguif posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:21 PM
    birmou ducknsexe les premiers degré-men
    artornass posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:21 PM
    Je suis grave hypé parce jeu, étant fan de BTA, mais killer de Bayo/Dmc alors qu'ils ont fait leurs preuve et pas pour rien, faut pas déconner non plus.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:22 PM
    guiguif Ton piège à fonctionné, bien joué...
    guiguif posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:23 PM
    hyoga57
    amorphe posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:26 PM
    Il est plus dans la veine d'un ninja gaiden je trouve. Mais j'aime.
    koji posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:34 PM
    C'est clairement une blague mais bon t'en a qui son tellement sur la defensif.
    rendan posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:54 PM
    lol Bayonetta/Dmc killer ce qu'il faut pas entendre le mec s'emballe
    excervecyanide posted the 12/11/2017 at 01:54 PM
    par contre, il est déjà beaucoup plus intéressant que le prochain gow
    hyoga57 posted the 12/11/2017 at 02:00 PM
    excervecyanide Bayonetta en PLS...
