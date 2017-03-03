Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
link49
articles : 15675
visites since opening : 16918804
DLC 2 Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Les notes tombent
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Information concenrnant le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Les testeurs donnent leurs avis sur ce DLC sorti récemment. Voici les notes :

- Destructoid : 7.5/10
- Metro GameCentral : 7/10
- Metro.co.uk : 7/10
- Switchera : 6/10

Il faudrait apparemment huit heures pour en venir à bout...

Source : http://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild---the-champions-ballad/
    posted the 12/11/2017 at 07:52 AM by link49
    comments (1)
    renton posted the 12/11/2017 at 07:56 AM
    Perso ca ne me fera pas relancer le titre. Aussi bon soit il. Peut être pour une prochaine run, d'ici qq années.
