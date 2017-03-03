home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
326
Likes
Likers
link49
DLC 2 Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Les notes tombent
The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Information concenrnant le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Les testeurs donnent leurs avis sur ce DLC sorti récemment. Voici les notes :
- Destructoid : 7.5/10
- Metro GameCentral : 7/10
- Metro.co.uk : 7/10
- Switchera : 6/10
Il faudrait apparemment huit heures pour en venir à bout...
Source :
http://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild---the-champions-ballad/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/11/2017 at 07:52 AM by
link49
comments (
1
)
renton
posted
the 12/11/2017 at 07:56 AM
Perso ca ne me fera pas relancer le titre. Aussi bon soit il. Peut être pour une prochaine run, d'ici qq années.
