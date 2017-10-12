home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
link49
Capcom : Le recyclage se poursuit
Capcom
Voici une Information concernant la Saga Street Fighter :
Capcom vient d'annoncer la sortie du jeu Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.
Elle contiendra les jeux illustrés ci-dessous :
Enfin, elle sortira en mai 2018, sur PC, Ps4, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/street-fighter-30th-anniversary-collection-announced-for-ps4-xbo-pc-switch.10529/page-2
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:00 PM by
link49
comments (
11
)
shincloud
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:02 PM
3.3 sur Switch
link49
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:05 PM
Ça fallait le coup d'acheter le jeu Ultra Street Fighter II : The Final Challengers sur Nintendo Switch cette année...
minbox
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:06 PM
Tant mieux d'autres le font depuis des années mais sont intouchables donc pourquoi Capcom ne le ferait pas eux aussi...
cajp45
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:06 PM
rhooo putain c'est bon ça
link49
ça, j'avoue que c'est pas top
mercure7
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:07 PM
C'est du recyclage car c'est pas une exclue Switch
sinon ça aurait été un "must buy best game ever KING of GOTY trop génial j'achète 2 fois les 2 versions même si y en a qu'une !"
link49
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:08 PM
Cajp45
Après, c'est Capcom après tout...
shincloud
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:11 PM
Oh putain il y aura du online sur Street 2, Alpha 3 et 3.3 aussi
link49
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:12 PM
Mercure7
Mais bien sûr...
thor
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:12 PM
Je dis oui
cajp45
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:13 PM
link49
On parie qu'ils feront une autre compilation qui intègrera en plus le jeu street fighter the movie, street fighter ex + alpha, poket fighter, street fighter 4 et peut être même 5?
link49
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 11:13 PM
Par contre, j'ai quand même hâte de voir son prix...
link49 ça, j'avoue que c'est pas top
On parie qu'ils feront une autre compilation qui intègrera en plus le jeu street fighter the movie, street fighter ex + alpha, poket fighter, street fighter 4 et peut être même 5?