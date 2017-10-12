Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Capcom
Capcom
official website : http://www.capcom.com
Capcom : Le recyclage se poursuit
Capcom


Voici une Information concernant la Saga Street Fighter :



Capcom vient d'annoncer la sortie du jeu Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.



Elle contiendra les jeux illustrés ci-dessous :



Enfin, elle sortira en mai 2018, sur PC, Ps4, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/street-fighter-30th-anniversary-collection-announced-for-ps4-xbo-pc-switch.10529/page-2
    posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:00 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    shincloud posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:02 PM
    3.3 sur Switch
    link49 posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:05 PM
    Ça fallait le coup d'acheter le jeu Ultra Street Fighter II : The Final Challengers sur Nintendo Switch cette année...
    minbox posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:06 PM
    Tant mieux d'autres le font depuis des années mais sont intouchables donc pourquoi Capcom ne le ferait pas eux aussi...
    cajp45 posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:06 PM
    rhooo putain c'est bon ça

    link49 ça, j'avoue que c'est pas top
    mercure7 posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:07 PM
    C'est du recyclage car c'est pas une exclue Switch sinon ça aurait été un "must buy best game ever KING of GOTY trop génial j'achète 2 fois les 2 versions même si y en a qu'une !"
    link49 posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:08 PM
    Cajp45 Après, c'est Capcom après tout...
    shincloud posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:11 PM
    Oh putain il y aura du online sur Street 2, Alpha 3 et 3.3 aussi
    link49 posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:12 PM
    Mercure7 Mais bien sûr...
    thor posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:12 PM
    Je dis oui
    cajp45 posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:13 PM
    link49

    On parie qu'ils feront une autre compilation qui intègrera en plus le jeu street fighter the movie, street fighter ex + alpha, poket fighter, street fighter 4 et peut être même 5?
    link49 posted the 12/10/2017 at 11:13 PM
    Par contre, j'ai quand même hâte de voir son prix...
