Playstation Store : 6ème offre de Décembre
Bonjour,
Voici la 6eme offre de Noël qui dure pendant 48h.
Il s'agit de :
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War qui passe à 34,99€ (la Gold Edition passe à 64,99€)
grievous32
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 06:22 PM
Ca va sympa comme offre ! J'ai eu la Gold à 37 euros sur G2A sur One, j'attends plus que d'avoir ma One X pour me lancer dedans !
kabuki
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 06:29 PM
Je l'ai sur X une tuerie ce jeu
skuldleif
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 06:43 PM
grievous32
tu veux pas me prendre AC O a 25 e?
arquion
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 06:46 PM
skuldleif
perso ça aurait pu aller sur PC je te l'aurais pris.
grievous32
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 06:50 PM
Skuldleif
je l'ai déjà... partage de compte, tout ça tout ça... =')
minbox
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 06:59 PM
Pas intéressé mais bon c'est pas mal.
skuldleif
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 07:06 PM
negan
ton frere est plus interessé?
