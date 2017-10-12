profile
Playstation Store : 6ème offre de Décembre
Bonjour,

Voici la 6eme offre de Noël qui dure pendant 48h.

Il s'agit de :

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War qui passe à 34,99€ (la Gold Edition passe à 64,99€)

    posted the 12/10/2017 at 06:17 PM by arquion
    comments (7)
    grievous32 posted the 12/10/2017 at 06:22 PM
    Ca va sympa comme offre ! J'ai eu la Gold à 37 euros sur G2A sur One, j'attends plus que d'avoir ma One X pour me lancer dedans !
    kabuki posted the 12/10/2017 at 06:29 PM
    Je l'ai sur X une tuerie ce jeu
    skuldleif posted the 12/10/2017 at 06:43 PM
    grievous32 tu veux pas me prendre AC O a 25 e?
    arquion posted the 12/10/2017 at 06:46 PM
    skuldleif perso ça aurait pu aller sur PC je te l'aurais pris.
    grievous32 posted the 12/10/2017 at 06:50 PM
    Skuldleif je l'ai déjà... partage de compte, tout ça tout ça... =')
    minbox posted the 12/10/2017 at 06:59 PM
    Pas intéressé mais bon c'est pas mal.
    skuldleif posted the 12/10/2017 at 07:06 PM
    negan ton frere est plus interessé?
