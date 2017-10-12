home page
http://www.geekmpt.com/
Premier trailer pour RE2 Remake ?
Il s'agit surement d'un fake mais il est extrêmement bien fait si c'est le cas !
http://www.geekmpt.com/2017/12/resident-evil-2-le-premier-trailer-du-remake-vient-il-de-fuiter.html
posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:43 PM by
linkgar0u
fandenutella
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:43 PM
La fameuse video / image prise sur le côté
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:43 PM
Wow ça claque
linkgar0u
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:45 PM
fandenutella
apparemment il aurait été diffusé en backstage du playstation expérience
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:46 PM
Les cris de la foule me semble fake.
shigeryu
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:47 PM
Fiveagainstone
c'est trop éxagéré en effet
ils ont pas pris des morceaux du
fanremake de res2
?
fandenutella
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:48 PM
On dirait les cris d'ados dans la série TV "notre belle famille" dans les années 1990 sur M6
ripley
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:48 PM
moué je trouve que ça fait vraiment bidon comme trailer
biboys
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:51 PM
Fake fake fake 2018 sera la révélation.
linkgar0u
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:51 PM
ripley
la communication autour du jeu est déjà bien bidon, le trailer va bien avec au moins
biboys
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:53 PM
Claire a des savons sous les pieds c'est un fake
ripley
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 01:54 PM
Fandenutella
rbz
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 02:08 PM
mais putain
sonilka
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 02:10 PM
Vous vous faites du mal
cladstrife59
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 02:17 PM
J'ai vu ça sur facebook, j'ai hésité à la poster, il s'agit sûrement d'un fake, la news aurait été relayé partout.
saitama93
posted
the 12/10/2017 at 02:17 PM
Faites vous une idée, ce remake n'as jamais existé !
