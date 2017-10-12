profile
Premier trailer pour RE2 Remake ?


Il s'agit surement d'un fake mais il est extrêmement bien fait si c'est le cas !
http://www.geekmpt.com/2017/12/resident-evil-2-le-premier-trailer-du-remake-vient-il-de-fuiter.html
    posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:43 PM by linkgar0u
    comments (15)
    fandenutella posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:43 PM
    La fameuse video / image prise sur le côté
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:43 PM
    Wow ça claque
    linkgar0u posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:45 PM
    fandenutella apparemment il aurait été diffusé en backstage du playstation expérience
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:46 PM
    Les cris de la foule me semble fake.
    shigeryu posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:47 PM
    Fiveagainstone c'est trop éxagéré en effet

    ils ont pas pris des morceaux du fanremake de res2 ?
    fandenutella posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:48 PM
    On dirait les cris d'ados dans la série TV "notre belle famille" dans les années 1990 sur M6
    ripley posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:48 PM
    moué je trouve que ça fait vraiment bidon comme trailer
    biboys posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:51 PM
    Fake fake fake 2018 sera la révélation.
    linkgar0u posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:51 PM
    ripley la communication autour du jeu est déjà bien bidon, le trailer va bien avec au moins
    biboys posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:53 PM
    Claire a des savons sous les pieds c'est un fake
    ripley posted the 12/10/2017 at 01:54 PM
    Fandenutella
    rbz posted the 12/10/2017 at 02:08 PM
    mais putain
    sonilka posted the 12/10/2017 at 02:10 PM
    Vous vous faites du mal
    cladstrife59 posted the 12/10/2017 at 02:17 PM
    J'ai vu ça sur facebook, j'ai hésité à la poster, il s'agit sûrement d'un fake, la news aurait été relayé partout.
    saitama93 posted the 12/10/2017 at 02:17 PM
    Faites vous une idée, ce remake n'as jamais existé !
