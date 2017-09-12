ajouter un titre
profile
Death Stranding
41
Likes
Likers
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
samsuki
10
Likes
Likers
samsuki
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 221
visites since opening : 182318
samsuki > blog
Interview Hideo Kojima PSX 2017
et oui he is back
    tags : sans;blabla
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:20 PM by samsuki
    comments (2)
    gaunt posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:23 PM
    J'adore comment il esquive la question "comment death stranding a vu le jour " une vrai diva ce kojima
    leonr4 posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:28 PM
    Kojimaster
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre