ajouter un titre
profile
41
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
Interview Hideo Kojima PSX 2017
et oui he is back
tags :
sans;blabla
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:20 PM by
samsuki
comments (
2
)
gaunt
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:23 PM
J'adore comment il esquive la question "comment death stranding a vu le jour "
une vrai diva ce kojima
leonr4
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:28 PM
Kojimaster
