Monster Hunter World
6
Likes
Likers
name : Monster Hunter World
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : N.C
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
325
Likes
Likers
link49
articles : 15666
visites since opening : 16902030
Beta Monster Hunter World Ps4 : Un peu rassuré
Monster Hunter


Voici des Images du jeu Monster Hunter World :



















Rien à redire, le jeu est très beau. Par contre, je ne trouve pas qu'il révolutionne énormément la Saga. J'ai tué les trois Wyvernes en solo la première fois. J'ai fait une partie en multi. A voir sur la longueur...

Source : member15179.html
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:38 PM by link49
    comments (21)
    onypsis posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:40 PM
    La même j'ai bien kiffé, mais par contre ce sont pas des Wyvernes ici encore.
    Et sinon logique ils te filent du stuff bien sympa pour passer un bon moment sur la beta, ça aide.
    nady posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:43 PM
    Dans les démo des MH on est toujours bien équipé.
    Et il faut se balader dans les environnements pour tomber sur d'autres bestioles bien plus difficiles que celles des quêtes.
    birmou posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:43 PM
    Putain j'ai kiffé de fou
    Avec mon frère on a fait les 3 missions c'est un pure kiffe !!!
    Capcom ont sublimer leur licence (après ça reste Monster Hunter hein ).

    Vivement le 26 janvier !!!!!!

    onypsis y'a un Rathalos et un Diablos dans la démo ^^
    link49 posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:44 PM
    Onypsis Le Barroth est une wyverne brutale.

    Pa contre, j'avais galéré sur la Démo de Monster Hunter XX sur Nintendo Switch. Là, c'était une promenade de santé...
    oenomaus posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:44 PM
    Je n'ai jamais touché cette licence, je testerai la démo par curiosité mais au final, c'est du farming farming boss. Nous verrons
    onypsis posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:45 PM
    birmou Ouep je parlais des 3 bestioles des quêtes
    Tu m'étonnes, vivement le 26 !
    wolfheart posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:45 PM
    Je vais me faire une partie pour me forger un avis définitif.
    shinz0 posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:45 PM
    J'ai testé et c'est vraiment pas mon style de jeu

    Dans le jeu final y aura un scénario ou c'est juste de la chasse aux monstres ?
    link49 posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:46 PM
    Par contre, j'ai pas trouvé le système de luciole très intéressant...
    birmou posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:46 PM
    onypsis Ah oui ^^

    link49 Ça pourra être désactivé dans le jeu final.
    misterpixel posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:47 PM
    Ils pourront plus revenir en arrière après lui clairement.
    oenomaus posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:48 PM
    shinz0 farme farme farme farme
    link49 posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:49 PM
    Birmou Parfait. Même si ça fait genre je piste ma proie, je trouve qu'au final, ça apporte pas grand chose...
    amario posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:07 PM
    Jamais aimé MH.
    arquion posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:22 PM
    link49 je croyais que t'avais pas accès ??
    hyoga57 posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:23 PM
    Bêta en cours de DL pour ma part...
    titou82 posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:27 PM
    Ce jeu est nul
    link49 posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:28 PM
    Arquion Heureusement qu'il reste des âmes charitables.

    J'y retournerais demain pour me faire un avis plus approfondi du mode multi...
    arquion posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:38 PM
    link49 bah si tu as des amis qui y jouent sur Ps4 pourquoi tu comptes le prendre sur One ??
    (car il me semble que c'est que tu avais dit)
    kuroni posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:46 PM
    Du tout bon.
    Mais il faut se réhabituer aux contrôles...
    Y a tellement de choix que tu ne sais plus où donner de la tête.
    biboys posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:52 PM
    Une dinguerie ce jeu
