Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Beta Monster Hunter World Ps4 : Un peu rassuré
Monster Hunter
Voici des Images du jeu Monster Hunter World :
Rien à redire, le jeu est très beau. Par contre, je ne trouve pas qu'il révolutionne énormément la Saga. J'ai tué les trois Wyvernes en solo la première fois. J'ai fait une partie en multi. A voir sur la longueur...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/09/2017 at 07:38 PM by
link49
comments (
21
)
onypsis
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:40 PM
La même j'ai bien kiffé, mais par contre ce sont pas des Wyvernes ici encore.
Et sinon logique ils te filent du stuff bien sympa pour passer un bon moment sur la beta, ça aide.
nady
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:43 PM
Dans les démo des MH on est toujours bien équipé.
Et il faut se balader dans les environnements pour tomber sur d'autres bestioles bien plus difficiles que celles des quêtes.
birmou
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:43 PM
Putain j'ai kiffé de fou
Avec mon frère on a fait les 3 missions c'est un pure kiffe !!!
Capcom ont sublimer leur licence (après ça reste Monster Hunter hein ).
Vivement le 26 janvier !!!!!!
onypsis
y'a un Rathalos et un Diablos dans la démo ^^
link49
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:44 PM
Onypsis
Le Barroth est une wyverne brutale.
Pa contre, j'avais galéré sur la Démo de Monster Hunter XX sur Nintendo Switch. Là, c'était une promenade de santé...
oenomaus
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:44 PM
Je n'ai jamais touché cette licence, je testerai la démo par curiosité mais au final, c'est du farming farming boss. Nous verrons
onypsis
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:45 PM
birmou
Ouep je parlais des 3 bestioles des quêtes
Tu m'étonnes, vivement le 26 !
wolfheart
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:45 PM
Je vais me faire une partie pour me forger un avis définitif.
shinz0
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:45 PM
J'ai testé et c'est vraiment pas mon style de jeu
Dans le jeu final y aura un scénario ou c'est juste de la chasse aux monstres ?
link49
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:46 PM
Par contre, j'ai pas trouvé le système de luciole très intéressant...
birmou
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:46 PM
onypsis
Ah oui ^^
link49
Ça pourra être désactivé dans le jeu final.
misterpixel
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:47 PM
Ils pourront plus revenir en arrière après lui clairement.
oenomaus
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:48 PM
shinz0
farme farme farme farme
link49
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 07:49 PM
Birmou
Parfait. Même si ça fait genre je piste ma proie, je trouve qu'au final, ça apporte pas grand chose...
amario
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:07 PM
Jamais aimé MH.
arquion
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:22 PM
link49
je croyais que t'avais pas accès ??
hyoga57
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:23 PM
Bêta en cours de DL pour ma part...
titou82
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:27 PM
Ce jeu est nul
link49
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:28 PM
Arquion
Heureusement qu'il reste des âmes charitables.
J'y retournerais demain pour me faire un avis plus approfondi du mode multi...
arquion
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:38 PM
link49
bah si tu as des amis qui y jouent sur Ps4 pourquoi tu comptes le prendre sur One ??
(car il me semble que c'est que tu avais dit)
kuroni
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:46 PM
Du tout bon.
Mais il faut se réhabituer aux contrôles...
Y a tellement de choix que tu ne sais plus où donner de la tête.
biboys
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:52 PM
Une dinguerie ce jeu
