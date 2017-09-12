profile
Guacamelee 2
2
Likes
Likers
name : Guacamelee 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Drinkbox Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
68
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 554
visites since opening : 701695
sora78 > blog
all
Playstation Experience : Live sur différents jeux !
Jeux Multiplateformes
Enjoy





Guacamelee 2 : Arrivera en 2018. Niveau technique, le jeu tournera en 4K, 60FPS, HDR sur Pro. Annoncé sur PS4 à l'heure actuelle, il sortira certainement sur les autres plateformes après la sortie de cette version.

SoulCalibur VI

The Forest

Smith & Smitherson : Accounting +

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/09/2017 at 06:24 PM by sora78
    comments (2)
    bonanzaa posted the 12/09/2017 at 06:34 PM
    Le premier fait partie de mes jeux préféré, j'ai hâte de mettre la main sur ce deuxième opus
    sora78 posted the 12/09/2017 at 06:44 PM
    Sophitia pieds nues ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre