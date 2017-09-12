profile
dyspo > blog
il reste quoi pour 2017 ?
j'ai une petite question (je vais supprimé le topic au moment ou j'ai ma réponse), il reste quoi comme conférence pour décembre avant 2018 ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/09/2017 at 03:59 PM by dyspo
    comments (14)
    dyspo posted the 12/09/2017 at 04:00 PM
    et vivement 00h30 pour le Panel Ghost of Tsushima
    furtifdor posted the 12/09/2017 at 04:01 PM
    dyspo curieu de voir également le panl sur l PS VR!
    gamergunz posted the 12/09/2017 at 04:04 PM
    le 15 décembre l'event sur bandai namco avec une grosse présence de nintendo apparemment
    sora78 posted the 12/09/2017 at 04:06 PM
    Je serai là à minuit
    sonilka posted the 12/09/2017 at 04:08 PM
    Me semble qu'il y a une petite conf' de Namco le 15/12. Il y a la Jump Festa aussi (à partir du 16/12). Pas de conf' mais SE présente souvent ces jeux à venir. Mais sauf énorme surprise ni KHIII ni FFVIIR ne seront présents, autant dire que ca perd énormément d’intérêt sauf si tu attends Dissidia qui lui sera présent.
    ramses posted the 12/09/2017 at 04:31 PM
    il reste quelques semaines pour 2017
    hyoga57 posted the 12/09/2017 at 04:40 PM
    gamergunz C'est le 16 décembre et Nintendo n'a rien a voir avec, vu que cette conférence sera dédiée à la saga Tales of...

    http://www.gamekyo.com/groupnews_article47362.html
    gamergunz posted the 12/09/2017 at 04:48 PM
    hyoga57 ah bon bien dommage du coup....
    warminos posted the 12/09/2017 at 04:56 PM
    Noël
    kinox31 posted the 12/09/2017 at 05:10 PM
    poet
    neoaxle posted the 12/09/2017 at 05:12 PM
    Gamergunz Pourquoi cette réponse?
    yanissou posted the 12/09/2017 at 05:21 PM
    sonilka pour kh 3 il y aura l'événement d23 expo Japan qui ce déroulera en février il y aura sûrement beaucoup d'informations.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/09/2017 at 05:27 PM
    gamergunz Attention tout de même, il y aura probablement l'annonce du Tales of sur Switch, qui doit sortir au Japon avant mars 2018 et qui sera un portage...


    Mais peut-être y aura-t'il du retard ?

    https://gematsu.com/2017/05/dragon-ball-xenoverse-2-tales-title-taiko-drum-master-title-switch-due-march-2018-japan
    gamergunz posted the 12/09/2017 at 05:36 PM
    hyoga57 bah c'est déjà ça de pris on en saura plus la semaine prochaine
