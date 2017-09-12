home page
dyspo
dyspo
blog
il reste quoi pour 2017 ?
j'ai une petite question (je vais supprimé le topic au moment ou j'ai ma réponse), il reste quoi comme conférence pour décembre avant 2018 ?
posted the 12/09/2017 at 03:59 PM by
dyspo
comments (
14
)
dyspo
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 04:00 PM
et vivement 00h30 pour le Panel Ghost of Tsushima
furtifdor
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 04:01 PM
dyspo
curieu de voir également le panl sur l PS VR!
gamergunz
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 04:04 PM
le 15 décembre l'event sur bandai namco avec une grosse présence de nintendo apparemment
sora78
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 04:06 PM
Je serai là à minuit
sonilka
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 04:08 PM
Me semble qu'il y a une petite conf' de Namco le 15/12. Il y a la Jump Festa aussi (à partir du 16/12). Pas de conf' mais SE présente souvent ces jeux à venir. Mais sauf énorme surprise ni KHIII ni FFVIIR ne seront présents, autant dire que ca perd énormément d’intérêt sauf si tu attends Dissidia qui lui sera présent.
ramses
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 04:31 PM
il reste quelques semaines pour 2017
hyoga57
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 04:40 PM
gamergunz
C'est le 16 décembre et Nintendo n'a rien a voir avec, vu que cette conférence sera dédiée à la saga Tales of...
http://www.gamekyo.com/groupnews_article47362.html
gamergunz
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 04:48 PM
hyoga57
ah bon bien dommage du coup....
warminos
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 04:56 PM
Noël
kinox31
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 05:10 PM
poet
neoaxle
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 05:12 PM
Gamergunz
Pourquoi cette réponse?
yanissou
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 05:21 PM
sonilka
pour kh 3 il y aura l'événement d23 expo Japan qui ce déroulera en février il y aura sûrement beaucoup d'informations.
hyoga57
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 05:27 PM
gamergunz
Attention tout de même, il y aura probablement l'annonce du Tales of sur Switch, qui doit sortir au Japon avant mars 2018 et qui sera un portage...
Mais peut-être y aura-t'il du retard ?
https://gematsu.com/2017/05/dragon-ball-xenoverse-2-tales-title-taiko-drum-master-title-switch-due-march-2018-japan
gamergunz
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 05:36 PM
hyoga57
bah c'est déjà ça de pris on en saura plus la semaine prochaine
