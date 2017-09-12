profile
Shadow of the Colossus HD
name : Shadow of the Colossus HD
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Bluepoint Games
genre : adventure
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 4081
visites since opening : 4701538
guiguif > blog
Shadow of the Colossus: Deux nouvelles video pour la PS4 Pro
La premiere permet de comparer les versions PS2, PS3 et PS4 Pro, la seconde de parler des specificités de la version Pro.



    posted the 12/09/2017 at 01:51 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    leonr4 posted the 12/09/2017 at 01:52 PM
    Ca c'est pas du remake de feignant
    lightning posted the 12/09/2017 at 01:54 PM
    :ça tue la bite love:

    dommage la vidéo ne propose pas l'option 60fps
    popomolos posted the 12/09/2017 at 01:54 PM
    violent graphiquement quand même les effets de lumières sont à tomber !
    kekel posted the 12/09/2017 at 01:54 PM
    L un de mes jeux préférer ever
    spilner posted the 12/09/2017 at 01:55 PM
    Dire que je l'ai jamais fait
    kurosu posted the 12/09/2017 at 01:56 PM
    Day one
    sussudio posted the 12/09/2017 at 02:00 PM
    C'est la que tu vois que le jeu était juste MONSTRUEUX pour de la PS2, un véritable tour de force technique. Je me souvient encore de mon filet de bave au Micromania du coin
    lightning posted the 12/09/2017 at 02:03 PM
    çest bon pour la première
