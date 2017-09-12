home page
guiguif
name :
Shadow of the Colossus HD
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Bluepoint Games
genre :
adventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4081
visites since opening :
4701538
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Shadow of the Colossus: Deux nouvelles video pour la PS4 Pro
La premiere permet de comparer les versions PS2, PS3 et PS4 Pro, la seconde de parler des specificités de la version Pro.
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/09/2017 at 01:51 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments ( 8 )
8
)
leonr4
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 01:52 PM
Ca c'est pas du remake de feignant
lightning
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 01:54 PM
:ça tue la bite love:
dommage la vidéo ne propose pas l'option 60fps
popomolos
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 01:54 PM
violent graphiquement quand même les effets de lumières sont à tomber !
kekel
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 01:54 PM
L un de mes jeux préférer ever
spilner
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 01:55 PM
Dire que je l'ai jamais fait
kurosu
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 01:56 PM
Day one
sussudio
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 02:00 PM
C'est la que tu vois que le jeu était juste MONSTRUEUX pour de la PS2, un véritable tour de force technique. Je me souvient encore de mon filet de bave au Micromania du coin
lightning
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 02:03 PM
çest bon pour la première
