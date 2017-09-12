home page
Vente : South Park 2 mieux que South Park 1.
South Park l'Annale du Destin : Près de 565 000 copies vendues en première semaine. Un score supérieur au Bâton de la Vérité !
https://mobile.twitter.com/JVCom/status/939412561279180800
posted the 12/09/2017 at 10:01 AM by
negan
comments (
2
)
negan
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 10:03 AM
J'espère que c'est de bonne augure pour un troisième
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 10:31 AM
C'est cool mais le jeu était inférieur au premier.
