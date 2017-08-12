profile
Stardew Valley
1
Like
Likers
name : Stardew Valley
platform : PC
editor : Chucklefish
developer : Indépendant
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
fiveagainstone
24
Likes
Likers
fiveagainstone
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 29
visites since opening : 102941
fiveagainstone > blog
MAJ à venir pour Stardew Valley, stfr...
Tout est dans le titre ou presque:

"So, multiplayer is coming along nicely! Tom is working on implementing marriage between players, and recently finished up working on festivals. Now you’ll have someone to dance with at the Flower Dance, even if you’ve yet to win over any of the residents of Pelican Town.

We had been planning to launch a multiplayer beta before the end of this year, but we’re pushing that beta back to Q1 2018 in order to make room for polish and QA.

ConcernedApe is working on a new content to be released along with the multiplayer update! We can’t say much about it yet, so I’ll just leave this screenshot here."



Et le plus important:

"ALSO! Stardew Valley is getting more language support! Support for French, Italian, Korean and Turkish will be added in 2018 ."
https://stardewvalley.net/blog/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:17 PM by fiveagainstone
    comments (3)
    ryadr posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:17 PM
    ET Golf Story :/ ?
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:20 PM
    ryadr Pas de news pour Golf story, mais ça pourrait arriver vu ses bonnes ventes. Perso je m'en fou un peu je l'ai déjà fini.
    ryadr posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:23 PM
    Je le veux en français, j'espère que c'est pour bientôt !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre