furtifdor
,
eldren
,
vfries
,
rikusan
,
astralbouille
,
escobar
,
chester
,
kisukesan
,
diablass59
,
weldar
,
e3payne
,
davidhm
,
nduvel
,
kurosama
name :
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
The Astronauts
genre :
adventure
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
PlayStation 4
cuthbert
,
lambo
,
svr
,
grimmroy
,
tvirus
,
fullbuster
,
calishnikov
,
myers
,
ykarin
,
spawnini
,
link49
,
riuy
,
nobleswan
,
eldren
,
jf17
,
binou87
,
chester
,
kamikaze1985
,
milo42
,
blackbox
,
meaculpa0077
,
lordguyver
,
iiii
,
kurosama
,
testament
,
iglooo
raeglin
articles :
67
visites since opening :
74921
raeglin
> blog
[Witchfire] Le dernier FPS des devs de Ethan Carter
Enjoy
The Game Awards
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NT0xDpzIzyE
posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:15 PM by raeglin
raeglin
comments (
5
)
voxen
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 03:18 PM
J'ai vu ça, je me suis bien fait troller à croire que c'était encore un jeu de randonnée
raeglin
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 03:21 PM
Voxen
C'est de la randonnée, hein....
Juste musclé et avec des gros flingues
voxen
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 03:26 PM
raeglin
"le dark souls américain de la randonnée"
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 03:39 PM
Du bon gros FPS comme j'aime.
laihoh
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 03:57 PM
C'est de la randonnée, hein....
Juste musclé et avec des gros flingues