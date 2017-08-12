profile
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
raeglin
raeglin
[Witchfire] Le dernier FPS des devs de Ethan Carter




Enjoy
The Game Awards - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NT0xDpzIzyE
    posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:15 PM by raeglin
    comments (5)
    voxen posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:18 PM
    J'ai vu ça, je me suis bien fait troller à croire que c'était encore un jeu de randonnée
    raeglin posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:21 PM
    Voxen

    C'est de la randonnée, hein....

    Juste musclé et avec des gros flingues
    voxen posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:26 PM
    raeglin "le dark souls américain de la randonnée"
    maxleresistant posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:39 PM
    Du bon gros FPS comme j'aime.
    laihoh posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:57 PM
