ajouter un titre
profile
jenicris
38
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 392
visites since opening : 499862
jenicris > blog
all
Même Kojima est dans Death Stranding


https://youtu.be/XcuFJXgU6cA

A 4"20.
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/08/2017 at 12:26 PM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    marchand2sable posted the 12/08/2017 at 12:30 PM
    Comme dans Peace Walker, GZ et TPP. Dans GZ c'était épique la scène
    xenofamicom posted the 12/08/2017 at 12:32 PM
    Il s'aime tellement qu'il doit se mettre dans ses jeux.... c'est beau!
    iglooo posted the 12/08/2017 at 12:35 PM
    [Représentation de son passage au goudron devant le comité directeur de Konami, circa 2015]
    ni2bo2 posted the 12/08/2017 at 12:39 PM
    Bien vu.vivement ce soir que je puisse me tâter plus en détail ce trailer de malade...

    Juste déçu qu on n aie pas vu le perso féminin.

    Sinon le détecteur des antités invisibles me fait penser à un papillon battant ses ailes.
    kurosama posted the 12/08/2017 at 12:40 PM
    Tellement de trucs a essayer de comprendre dans ce trailer,un truc de fou.Quel talent ce mec.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre