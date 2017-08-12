home page
ajouter un titre
Même Kojima est dans Death Stranding
https://youtu.be/XcuFJXgU6cA
A 4"20.
posted the 12/08/2017 at 12:26 PM by
jenicris
comments (
5
)
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 12:30 PM
Comme dans Peace Walker, GZ et TPP. Dans GZ c'était épique la scène
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 12:32 PM
Il s'aime tellement qu'il doit se mettre dans ses jeux.... c'est beau!
iglooo
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 12:35 PM
[Représentation de son passage au goudron devant le comité directeur de Konami,
circa
2015]
ni2bo2
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 12:39 PM
Bien vu.vivement ce soir que je puisse me tâter plus en détail ce trailer de malade...
Juste déçu qu on n aie pas vu le perso féminin.
Sinon le détecteur des antités invisibles me fait penser à un papillon battant ses ailes.
kurosama
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 12:40 PM
Tellement de trucs a essayer de comprendre dans ce trailer,un truc de fou.Quel talent ce mec.
