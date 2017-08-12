home page
name :
Devil May Cry 5 (rumeur)
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
alozius
Il est où?
Devil May Cry 5? Il devait pas être présenté hier soir? J'ai raté un truc ou bien?
posted the 12/08/2017 at 10:39 AM by
alozius
comments (
11
)
spilner
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 10:39 AM
Peut etre au PSE
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 10:48 AM
PlayStation Expérience
kabuki
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 10:49 AM
faur demander à
Gantzeur
le insider
gantzeur
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 10:49 AM
....
player64
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 10:53 AM
il est ou surtout l'insider de merde qui affirmait qu'il n'y aurait pas de version Xbox One de soul calibur 6 mais surtout qu'il sortirait aussi sur Switch! Je me marre haha
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 10:55 AM
Devil may Cry 5? Ben ils ont annoncés Bayonetta 3
player64
: Il faut arrêter d'être aussi méchant comme ça, Soulcalibur 6 existe et c'est déjà très bien comme ça.
player64
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 10:59 AM
il faut surtout arreter de croire ces insiders de merde qui gachent toutes les surprises et qui donnent des infos bidons pouvant mettre en péril des sociétés de jeux vidéo
minbox
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 11:15 AM
Ça va bien se passer...
lion93
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 11:44 AM
player64
:P Apparemment c'était le combo PS4 Switch or c'est le combo Habituel
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 11:50 AM
A priori, les rumeurs disaient que DMC5 serait annoncé au PSx... donc bon, il est pas nécessaire de préparer le bûcher aujourd'hui.
kabuki
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 11:57 AM
gantzeur
on t'a reconnu Fantomas
