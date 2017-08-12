profile
alozius
alozius
Il est où?
Devil May Cry 5? Il devait pas être présenté hier soir? J'ai raté un truc ou bien?
    posted the 12/08/2017 at 10:39 AM by alozius
    comments (11)
    spilner posted the 12/08/2017 at 10:39 AM
    Peut etre au PSE
    marchand2sable posted the 12/08/2017 at 10:48 AM
    PlayStation Expérience
    kabuki posted the 12/08/2017 at 10:49 AM
    faur demander à Gantzeur le insider
    gantzeur posted the 12/08/2017 at 10:49 AM
    ....
    player64 posted the 12/08/2017 at 10:53 AM
    il est ou surtout l'insider de merde qui affirmait qu'il n'y aurait pas de version Xbox One de soul calibur 6 mais surtout qu'il sortirait aussi sur Switch! Je me marre haha
    xenofamicom posted the 12/08/2017 at 10:55 AM
    Devil may Cry 5? Ben ils ont annoncés Bayonetta 3

    player64 : Il faut arrêter d'être aussi méchant comme ça, Soulcalibur 6 existe et c'est déjà très bien comme ça.
    player64 posted the 12/08/2017 at 10:59 AM
    il faut surtout arreter de croire ces insiders de merde qui gachent toutes les surprises et qui donnent des infos bidons pouvant mettre en péril des sociétés de jeux vidéo
    minbox posted the 12/08/2017 at 11:15 AM
    Ça va bien se passer...
    lion93 posted the 12/08/2017 at 11:44 AM
    player64 :P Apparemment c'était le combo PS4 Switch or c'est le combo Habituel
    xenofamicom posted the 12/08/2017 at 11:50 AM
    A priori, les rumeurs disaient que DMC5 serait annoncé au PSx... donc bon, il est pas nécessaire de préparer le bûcher aujourd'hui.
    kabuki posted the 12/08/2017 at 11:57 AM
    gantzeur on t'a reconnu Fantomas
