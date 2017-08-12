profile
all
Ce tacle envers EA
Humour


Magnifique
Humour - EA
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/08/2017 at 06:11 AM by racsnk
    comments (13)
    foxstep posted the 12/08/2017 at 06:15 AM
    Haha violent XD
    diablass59 posted the 12/08/2017 at 06:17 AM
    shinz0 posted the 12/08/2017 at 06:19 AM
    malikay posted the 12/08/2017 at 06:25 AM
    Il a pris du muscle Zack, il se prépare pour Shazam
    sylphide posted the 12/08/2017 at 06:45 AM
    Les micro-transactions ont pris chère pendant le VGA.
    superyam posted the 12/08/2017 at 06:50 AM
    carapuce posted the 12/08/2017 at 06:52 AM
    iglooo posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:02 AM
    Bien amenée en plus
    milk posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:05 AM
    J'ai vu ça, ça m'avais bien fait marré aussi.
    kuroni posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:12 AM
    edgar posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:28 AM
    Excellent !
    schwarzie posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:43 AM
    malikay : Depuis les dernières saisons de Chuck il s'est bien musclé.
    Well done Zachary !
    setzergabbiani posted the 12/08/2017 at 07:45 AM
    Mouais c'est un peu facile, j'ai l'impression que toute l'industrie qui s'est gavé en vendant des dlc essaie de se donner bonne conscience en participant au lynchage collectif d'EA.
