Ce tacle envers EA
Humour
Magnifique
Humour
-
EA
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/08/2017 at 06:11 AM by
racsnk
comments (
13
)
foxstep
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 06:15 AM
Haha violent XD
diablass59
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 06:17 AM
shinz0
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 06:19 AM
malikay
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 06:25 AM
Il a pris du muscle Zack, il se prépare pour Shazam
sylphide
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 06:45 AM
Les micro-transactions ont pris chère pendant le VGA.
superyam
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 06:50 AM
carapuce
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 06:52 AM
iglooo
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 07:02 AM
Bien amenée en plus
milk
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 07:05 AM
J'ai vu ça, ça m'avais bien fait marré aussi.
kuroni
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 07:12 AM
edgar
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 07:28 AM
Excellent !
schwarzie
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 07:43 AM
malikay
: Depuis les dernières saisons de Chuck il s'est bien musclé.
Well done Zachary !
setzergabbiani
posted
the 12/08/2017 at 07:45 AM
Mouais c'est un peu facile, j'ai l'impression que toute l'industrie qui s'est gavé en vendant des dlc essaie de se donner bonne conscience en participant au lynchage collectif d'EA.
Well done Zachary !