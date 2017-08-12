profile
leviat0r > blog
Bayonetta 3 annonçé sur Switch
    posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:19 AM by leviat0r
    comments (5)
    suzukube posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:31 AM
    J'suis putain de hypé my goooood j'vais en foutre partout
    shanks posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:31 AM
    Pas besoin de spammer la liste de blogs alors que tous les annonces des GA vont être en home.
    impact974 posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:54 AM
    Bayonetta... Définitivement une licence Nintendo.
    flom posted the 12/08/2017 at 03:58 AM
    Excellent !!!!je me demande s'il on peut l esperer pour fin 2018....le 2, c est clairement le meilleur jeu Wii U.
    melkaba posted the 12/08/2017 at 04:22 AM
    Oh oui !
