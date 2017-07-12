profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
Zelda BOTW DLC 2 reconfirmé pour ce mois ci ?
Sans nouvelles depuis bien trop longtemps, une newsletter officielle de Nintendo Europe donne des nouvelles:

http://view.mail.nintendo-europe.com/?qs=67fa1911e3c4cca89224b34abe38d2cd8ad5575a2dacac299de63a59f4d19e9a8739641bb563dd0aa32fc07cff58e91648fd5d10427a4c31783fc0f3d75ab6e698399ff81d7e8e13


La newsletter intitulée "What's Hot in December" a plusieurs sujets, évidemment tous pour des jeux disponibles ou sortant en décembre.
Parmis eux The Legend of Zelda, The Champions' Ballad qui sortira "bientot".



Réponse dans quelques heures aux VGA?
    posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:40 PM by maxleresistant
    comments (7)
    rbz posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:45 PM
    du lourd pour l'extension please
    maxleresistant posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:51 PM
    rbz tiens https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/TbMAAOxy66pRxMUl/s-l300.jpg



    hahahahaahhaaahahahaahaaahaahhahhahaahahahah
    smashfan posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:54 PM
    je sais pas du coup à quoi m'attendre pour cette extension, mais content de retourner sur le jeux
    kinox31 posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:54 PM
    maxleresistant
    maxleresistant posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:59 PM
    smashfan j'y ai pas touché depuis que je l'ai finit en avril dernier. J'espere que ca vaudra le coup
    kpax69 posted the 12/07/2017 at 10:21 PM
    maxleresistant acheté recemment avec la switch, je me suis mis en tete d'aller chercher les 901 korogu avant de battre Ganon !
    rbz posted the 12/07/2017 at 10:28 PM
    maxleresistant pas mal
