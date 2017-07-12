home page
profile
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Wii U
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
maxleresistant
maxleresistant
> blog
Zelda BOTW DLC 2 reconfirmé pour ce mois ci ?
Sans nouvelles depuis bien trop longtemps, une newsletter officielle de Nintendo Europe donne des nouvelles:
http://view.mail.nintendo-europe.com/?qs=67fa1911e3c4cca89224b34abe38d2cd8ad5575a2dacac299de63a59f4d19e9a8739641bb563dd0aa32fc07cff58e91648fd5d10427a4c31783fc0f3d75ab6e698399ff81d7e8e13
La newsletter intitulée "What's Hot in December" a plusieurs sujets, évidemment tous pour des jeux disponibles ou sortant en décembre.
Parmis eux The Legend of Zelda, The Champions' Ballad qui sortira "bientot".
Réponse dans quelques heures aux VGA?
posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:40 PM by maxleresistant
maxleresistant
comments (7)
7
)
rbz
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:45 PM
du lourd pour l'extension please
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:51 PM
rbz
tiens
https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/TbMAAOxy66pRxMUl/s-l300.jpg
hahahahaahhaaahahahaahaaahaahhahhahaahahahah
smashfan
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:54 PM
je sais pas du coup à quoi m'attendre pour cette extension, mais content de retourner sur le jeux
kinox31
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:54 PM
maxleresistant
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:59 PM
smashfan
j'y ai pas touché depuis que je l'ai finit en avril dernier. J'espere que ca vaudra le coup
kpax69
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 10:21 PM
maxleresistant
acheté recemment avec la switch, je me suis mis en tete d'aller chercher les 901 korogu avant de battre Ganon !
rbz
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 10:28 PM
maxleresistant
pas mal
hahahahaahhaaahahahaahaaahaahhahhahaahahahah