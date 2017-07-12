home page
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
31
genzzo
,
miokyun
,
shanks
,
diablass59
,
darkfoxx
,
mickurt
,
eldren
,
leblogdeshacka
,
fiveagainstone
,
monsieurx
,
link49
,
binou87
,
aros
,
ootaniisensei
,
torotoro59
,
jasonm
,
kisukesan
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
obi2kanobi
,
roivas
,
mrvince
,
dastukiim
,
corrin
,
aiolia081
,
nyseko
,
olimar59
,
escobar
,
tidusx59
,
rockin
,
vadorswitch
name :
Mario x The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
tactical-RPG
multiplayer :
1 à 2 (défis coopération)
european release date :
08/29/2017
89
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
kyojoueur
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
gamekyo
nicolasgourry
articles: 1882
1882
visites since opening: 2210993
2210993
nicolasgourry
> blog
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle / DLC Gratuit
Date du DLC : 8 Décembre 2018
3
posted the 12/07/2017 at 08:52 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
10
)
birmou
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 08:59 PM
Dlc Mario et lapin crétin
Dlc fire emblem warriors
Dlc Zelda
Sympa ce mois de Décembre ^^
nmariodk
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:09 PM
On pourra joué à 4 ( ou 3 ) ?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:10 PM
Birmou
ça permet de remplir les planning de manière intelligente -je parle des DLC Gratuit- (+ les jeux indés).
escobar
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:11 PM
Pas de Wario en dlc
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:13 PM
escobar
Normal, Wario ça vaut plus qu'un DLC, un vrai jeu à la hauteur du personnage
birmou
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:14 PM
nicolasgourry
Franchement là Nintendo entre la WiiU et la Switch c'est le jour et la nuit. J'ai jamais vue un tel revirement positif .
Je sais plus où donner de la tête lol
J'espère que le dlc2 de Zelda sera un gros morceau et qu'il ne sera pas retardé.
escobar
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:14 PM
nicolasgourry
oh oui si seulement un nouveau Wario land sur Switch
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:15 PM
birmou
et encore, je pense que nous avons encore rien vu.
escobar
Wario land sur Switch
suzukube
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:55 PM
nicolasgourry
y'a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 hein, me faites pas croire que vous l'avez tous terminé.
birmou
birmou
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:59 PM
suzukube
lol non j'suis qu'au chapitre 5 ^^
