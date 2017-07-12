« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Mario x The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
name : Mario x The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Ubisoft
genre : tactical-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (défis coopération)
european release date : 08/29/2017
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle / DLC Gratuit


Date du DLC : 8 Décembre 2018
    posted the 12/07/2017 at 08:52 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    birmou posted the 12/07/2017 at 08:59 PM
    Dlc Mario et lapin crétin
    Dlc fire emblem warriors
    Dlc Zelda

    Sympa ce mois de Décembre ^^
    nmariodk posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:09 PM
    On pourra joué à 4 ( ou 3 ) ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:10 PM
    Birmou ça permet de remplir les planning de manière intelligente -je parle des DLC Gratuit- (+ les jeux indés).
    escobar posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:11 PM
    Pas de Wario en dlc
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:13 PM
    escobar Normal, Wario ça vaut plus qu'un DLC, un vrai jeu à la hauteur du personnage
    birmou posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:14 PM
    nicolasgourry Franchement là Nintendo entre la WiiU et la Switch c'est le jour et la nuit. J'ai jamais vue un tel revirement positif .

    Je sais plus où donner de la tête lol
    J'espère que le dlc2 de Zelda sera un gros morceau et qu'il ne sera pas retardé.
    escobar posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:14 PM
    nicolasgourry oh oui si seulement un nouveau Wario land sur Switch
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:15 PM
    birmou et encore, je pense que nous avons encore rien vu.
    escobar Wario land sur Switch
    suzukube posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:55 PM
    nicolasgourry y'a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 hein, me faites pas croire que vous l'avez tous terminé. birmou
    birmou posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:59 PM
    suzukube lol non j'suis qu'au chapitre 5 ^^
