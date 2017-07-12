profile
Ryse : Son of Rome
name : Ryse : Son of Rome
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Crytek Studios
genre : action
dooku
dooku
dooku > blog
XBOX ONE X : MAJ RYSE ?
Voire une suite ? Si quelqu'un a vu passé l'information...
    posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:08 PM by dooku
    comments (11)
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:10 PM
    Nope, pas de maj prévu pour Ryse et aucune suite puisque Microsoft a échoué dans les négociations avec Crytek pour récupérer l'ip.
    dooku posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:16 PM
    Kamikaze1985 merde alors !
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:19 PM
    dooku Yep, et la suite était bien prévue mais annulée en février 2014 alors qu'elle était en pré-prod'.
    revans posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:26 PM
    il n'y aurat pas de ryse 2 sauf si cryteck vend la licence a microsoft ou si il se font financer en totalité par microsoft
    dooku posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:27 PM
    bref, du gâchis Kamikaze1985. L'autre jour Gladiator est repassé cela m'avait bien motivé.
    calishnikov posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:40 PM
    Bizarre tiens maintenant ont reclame une suite.. alors cas l'epoque ce n'etais qu'un jeu banale...
    revans posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:40 PM
    dooku de toute façons la dernière chance de cryteck devrait arriver bientôt donc si ils n'arrive pas a convaincre il vendront leur licence, surment leur moteur aussi.
    ropstar posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:41 PM
    Bah... moi j’ai ajouté mon vote sur une demande d’optimisation du jeux pour la one x sur le site officiel xbox ^^
    andrasseth posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:49 PM
    calishnikov,perso je l'ai bien aimé ce ryse malgré ses défauts et j'espérais vraiment une suite.
    dooku posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:57 PM
    Calishnikov je n'étais sur Gamekyo à l'époque, mais un des rares jeu qui m'a fait acheter la box
    dokou posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:12 PM
    dooku avec Dead rising 3
