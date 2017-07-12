home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
43
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
turiinoi
,
saibot
,
stonesjack
,
mickurt
,
binou87
,
twins
,
aiolia081
,
ashern
,
minx
,
lefumier
,
chester
,
ritalix
,
escobar
,
nobleswan
,
ropstar
,
mancunien
,
phase1
,
zabuza
,
genzzo
,
voxen
,
latimevic
,
diablass59
,
dooble75
,
maldara69600
,
drakeramore
,
lours15
,
goldmen33
,
link49
,
monkeydluffy
,
vlade
,
cuthbert
,
leblogdeshacka
,
toucko
,
blackbox
,
spawnini
,
i8
,
z3pi4f
,
hado78
,
darkfoxx
,
kyojoueur
,
redmi31
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
name :
Ryse : Son of Rome
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Crytek Studios
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
lordguyver
,
odv78
,
milo42
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
dooku
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6
visites since opening :
6342
dooku
> blog
XBOX ONE X : MAJ RYSE ?
Voire une suite ? Si quelqu'un a vu passé l'information...
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/07/2017 at 04:08 PM by
dooku
comments (
11
)
kamikaze1985
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:10 PM
Nope, pas de maj prévu pour Ryse et aucune suite puisque Microsoft a échoué dans les négociations avec Crytek pour récupérer l'ip.
dooku
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:16 PM
Kamikaze1985
merde alors !
kamikaze1985
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:19 PM
dooku
Yep, et la suite était bien prévue mais annulée en février 2014 alors qu'elle était en pré-prod'.
revans
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:26 PM
il n'y aurat pas de ryse 2 sauf si cryteck vend la licence a microsoft ou si il se font financer en totalité par microsoft
dooku
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:27 PM
bref, du gâchis
Kamikaze1985
. L'autre jour Gladiator est repassé cela m'avait bien motivé.
calishnikov
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:40 PM
Bizarre tiens maintenant ont reclame une suite.. alors cas l'epoque ce n'etais qu'un jeu banale...
revans
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:40 PM
dooku
de toute façons la dernière chance de cryteck devrait arriver bientôt donc si ils n'arrive pas a convaincre il vendront leur licence, surment leur moteur aussi.
ropstar
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:41 PM
Bah... moi j’ai ajouté mon vote sur une demande d’optimisation du jeux pour la one x sur le site officiel xbox
^^
andrasseth
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:49 PM
calishnikov
,perso je l'ai bien aimé ce ryse malgré ses défauts et j'espérais vraiment une suite.
dooku
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 04:57 PM
Calishnikov
je n'étais sur Gamekyo à l'époque, mais un des rares jeu qui m'a fait acheter la box
dokou
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 06:12 PM
dooku
avec Dead rising 3
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo