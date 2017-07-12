profile
kurosama
kurosama
Help informatique please
Hello,est-il possible d'enlever la protection en ecriture d'une Micro Sd? ( pas SD mais bien MICRO SD ).
    posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:41 PM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    kurorolucifuru posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:46 PM
    Normalement oui je l'ai déjà fait, après je sais pas si Ça diffère d'un modèle a l'autre
    kurosama posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:47 PM
    Bizarrement,elle n'etait pas protégée en ecriture,et j'ai voulu la formater et impossible.."protégée en ecriture".
