home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
obi2kanobi
,
anakaris
,
genzzo
,
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
victornewman
,
tolgafury
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
torotoro59
,
esets
,
gamekyo
name :
Dragon's Crown
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Vanillaware
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
20
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
fullbuster
,
strifedcloud
,
asakim
,
lucrate
,
gunotak
,
eduardos
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
minx
,
fortep
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
,
terminator
,
shiroyashagin
,
nekonoctis
,
neckbreaker71
,
milo42
,
gat
,
raph64
fandenutella
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
312
visites since opening :
446894
fandenutella
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Dragon's Crown Pro arrive en Europe
Pour le printemps 2018
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:21 PM by
fandenutella
comments (
12
)
shincloud
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:22 PM
Switch
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:23 PM
Non pas sur switch...
shanks
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:24 PM
où ça sur Switch ?
shincloud
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:24 PM
fiveagainstone
Je me disais bien XD
draculax
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:24 PM
sur switch . Trop bien cette console
popomolos
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:26 PM
dragons crown version pro en 4K sur switch
gantzeur
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:27 PM
e3ologue
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:28 PM
Perso ça m'arrange qu'il ne sorte pas sur switch, j'aime pas ce jeu, ça laisse de la place pour d'autres portages
guiguif
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:34 PM
un remaster sans aucun interet pour le coup
leonr4
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:34 PM
Cover PS4
shincloud
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:37 PM
Le meilleur remaster serai Muramasa
victornewman
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:46 PM
avec une traduction française j’espère cette fois ci
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo