Dragon's Crown
name : Dragon's Crown
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Vanillaware
genre : action
Dragon's Crown Pro arrive en Europe


Pour le printemps 2018
    posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:21 PM by fandenutella
    comments (12)
    shincloud posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:22 PM
    Switch
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:23 PM
    Non pas sur switch...
    shanks posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:24 PM
    où ça sur Switch ?
    shincloud posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:24 PM
    fiveagainstone Je me disais bien XD
    draculax posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:24 PM
    sur switch . Trop bien cette console
    popomolos posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:26 PM
    dragons crown version pro en 4K sur switch
    gantzeur posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:27 PM
    e3ologue posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:28 PM
    Perso ça m'arrange qu'il ne sorte pas sur switch, j'aime pas ce jeu, ça laisse de la place pour d'autres portages
    guiguif posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:34 PM
    un remaster sans aucun interet pour le coup
    leonr4 posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:34 PM
    Cover PS4
    shincloud posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:37 PM
    Le meilleur remaster serai Muramasa
    victornewman posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:46 PM
    avec une traduction française j’espère cette fois ci
