Super Mario Odyssey
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
all
Super Mario Odyssey Switch : Et de 50 notes parfaites
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Super Mario Odyssey :



Le site GameGrin a testé le jeu hier et lui a attribué le note de 10/10. Le jeu a donc maintenant 50 notes parfaites. Reste à voir s’il pourra en obtenir encore d’autres avant la fin de l’année…

Source : http://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/super-mario-odyssey/critic-reviews/
    posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:33 PM by link49
    comments (21)
    misterpixel posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:45 PM
    Si je devais noter le jeu ça serait sûrement plus un 8 qu’un 10, j’ai préféré nettement BOTW, mais bon ce n’est pas le même genre de jeu.
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:46 PM
    Et pourtant je préfère largement Xenoblade 2 et BOTW.
    link49 posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:46 PM
    Nintendo a quand même offert depuis mars à la Nintendo Switch quelques pépites, dont ce jeu.

    En espérant une année 2018 aussi grandiose...
    ratchet posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:47 PM
    Je l'ai lâché au bout de ... en faite après l'histoire, on s'ennuie tellement malheureusement.
    badaboum posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:50 PM
    Tu prends le même jeu tu enlèves Mario et tu mets un autre personnage à la place et tu mets Sony ou Microsoft sur la jaquette et le jeu se prends une moyenne de 85 sur metacritic.
    princesszelda posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:50 PM
    badaboum Oui parce que le gameplay ne suivrait pas évidemment.
    temporell posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:51 PM
    c'est actuellement le meilleur jeu exclu de la switch, donc c'est normal
    ouroboros4 posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:54 PM
    Perso j'ai fini l'histoire et récupérer quelques Lunes avant d'arrêter.
    Un bon 8 mais surement pas un 10/10.
    lordguyver posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:00 PM
    ratchet Histoire qui consiste toujours à sauver Peach mais bon le papa de Mario n'est certainement pas pour l’émancipation de la femme.

    Ce genre d'histoire au 21ième siècle est une honte ! Surtout que sa renforce encore auprès des enfants le cliché que la femme est faible et ne sait pas se défendre !
    kinox31 posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:05 PM
    lordguyver ouais ,allons faire des pétitions contre le papa de Mario

    miyamoto enflure d'anti féministe
    kuriringk posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:20 PM
    lordguyver J'espère que tu troll Jean-Progrès
    arrrghl posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:29 PM
    lordguyver merci pour cette analyse sociologique très pertinente !
    marchand2sable posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:37 PM
    Jenicris

    BOTW c'est + de 70 notes parfaites, du jamais fait
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:41 PM
    marchand2sable lui c'est mérité, alors que Mario Odyssey pas du tout. Même si ce dernier reste un excellent jeu. Mais BOTW c'est un autre level.
    marchand2sable posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:41 PM
    Lordguyver

    Mais n'importe quoi...
    chrolo posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:45 PM
    Lordguyver Heureusement qu'on joue aux jeux pour pas se prendre la tete avec ce genre d'aneries que tu raconte..hmar
    marchand2sable posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:46 PM
    Jenicris

    Les anciens Mario sont mieux? Perso j'aimerais bien le faire quand même ce Odyssey si j'ai la Switch...un jour
    sultano posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:46 PM
    Vu l'attitude de Peach quand SPOIL on oa sauve SPOIL, c'est clairement une femme forte dans l'air du temps hein
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:48 PM
    marchand2sable je préfère l'opus 64 par ex. Mais ça reste cependant un très bon Mario. Juste qu'il y a trop de lune et sur certains mondes j'ai moins accroché.
    draculax posted the 12/06/2017 at 04:53 PM
    Ce jeu et top comme zelda. Quelle année pour cette console. J arrive a 30 jeux déjà en boîte
    vadorswitch posted the 12/06/2017 at 05:11 PM
    Et une de plus !
