Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Super Mario Odyssey
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
european release date :
10/27/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Super Mario Odyssey Switch : Et de 50 notes parfaites
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Super Mario Odyssey :
Le site GameGrin a testé le jeu hier et lui a attribué le note de 10/10. Le jeu a donc maintenant 50 notes parfaites. Reste à voir s’il pourra en obtenir encore d’autres avant la fin de l’année…
Source :
http://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/super-mario-odyssey/critic-reviews/
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:33 PM by
link49
comments (
21
)
misterpixel
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 03:45 PM
Si je devais noter le jeu ça serait sûrement plus un 8 qu’un 10, j’ai préféré nettement BOTW, mais bon ce n’est pas le même genre de jeu.
jenicris
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 03:46 PM
Et pourtant je préfère largement Xenoblade 2 et BOTW.
link49
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 03:46 PM
Nintendo a quand même offert depuis mars à la Nintendo Switch quelques pépites, dont ce jeu.
En espérant une année 2018 aussi grandiose...
ratchet
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 03:47 PM
Je l'ai lâché au bout de ... en faite après l'histoire, on s'ennuie tellement malheureusement.
badaboum
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 03:50 PM
Tu prends le même jeu tu enlèves Mario et tu mets un autre personnage à la place et tu mets Sony ou Microsoft sur la jaquette et le jeu se prends une moyenne de 85 sur metacritic.
princesszelda
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 03:50 PM
badaboum
Oui parce que le gameplay ne suivrait pas évidemment.
temporell
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 03:51 PM
c'est actuellement le meilleur jeu exclu de la switch, donc c'est normal
ouroboros4
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 03:54 PM
Perso j'ai fini l'histoire et récupérer quelques Lunes avant d'arrêter.
Un bon 8 mais surement pas un 10/10.
lordguyver
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:00 PM
ratchet
Histoire qui consiste toujours à sauver Peach mais bon le papa de Mario n'est certainement pas pour l’émancipation de la femme.
Ce genre d'histoire au 21ième siècle est une honte ! Surtout que sa renforce encore auprès des enfants le cliché que la femme est faible et ne sait pas se défendre !
kinox31
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:05 PM
lordguyver
ouais ,allons faire des pétitions contre le papa de Mario
miyamoto enflure d'anti féministe
kuriringk
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:20 PM
lordguyver
J'espère que tu troll Jean-Progrès
arrrghl
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:29 PM
lordguyver
merci pour cette analyse sociologique très pertinente !
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:37 PM
Jenicris
BOTW c'est + de 70 notes parfaites, du jamais fait
jenicris
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:41 PM
marchand2sable
lui c'est mérité, alors que Mario Odyssey pas du tout. Même si ce dernier reste un excellent jeu. Mais BOTW c'est un autre level.
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:41 PM
Lordguyver
Mais n'importe quoi...
chrolo
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:45 PM
Lordguyver
Heureusement qu'on joue aux jeux pour pas se prendre la tete avec ce genre d'aneries que tu raconte..hmar
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:46 PM
Jenicris
Les anciens Mario sont mieux? Perso j'aimerais bien le faire quand même ce Odyssey si j'ai la Switch...un jour
sultano
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:46 PM
Vu l'attitude de Peach quand SPOIL on oa sauve SPOIL, c'est clairement une femme forte dans l'air du temps hein
jenicris
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:48 PM
marchand2sable
je préfère l'opus 64 par ex. Mais ça reste cependant un très bon Mario. Juste qu'il y a trop de lune et sur certains mondes j'ai moins accroché.
draculax
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 04:53 PM
Ce jeu et top comme zelda. Quelle année pour cette console. J arrive a 30 jeux déjà en boîte
vadorswitch
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 05:11 PM
Et une de plus !
