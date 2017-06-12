home page
HS : Hommage
Un grand artiste, mais aussi beaucoup de rire ! Hommage
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:36 PM by
dooku
comments (
10
)
evilchris
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 01:46 PM
la meilleure vidéo pour ma part...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhvO4KZnrUw
dooku
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 01:49 PM
ahah
kaosium
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 01:50 PM
" Un grand artiste " première nouvelle .
Ouais quesque qu'il y a je vous prends tous
.
dooku
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 01:54 PM
bah oui quand même, sans tomber dans la connerie médiatique
edgar
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 01:57 PM
Celle de Groland m'avait tué à l'époque !
dooku
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 02:02 PM
En fait on est footeux c'est groland aussi je crois
bisba
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 02:03 PM
https://youtu.be/4sozhKrkPb4
Moi je préfère celle la , une blague qui devait pas en être une
sylphide
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 02:10 PM
Optic 2000 .. Atooool !! tu viens de me faire ma journée, merci beaucoup.
bigsnake
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 02:41 PM
RIP
kinox31
posted
the 12/06/2017 at 03:13 PM
Il va falloir se faire Hallyday
il est mort
RIP
