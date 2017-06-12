profile
HS : Hommage
Un grand artiste, mais aussi beaucoup de rire ! Hommage
    posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:36 PM by dooku
    comments (10)
    evilchris posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:46 PM
    la meilleure vidéo pour ma part... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhvO4KZnrUw
    dooku posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:49 PM
    ahah
    kaosium posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:50 PM
    " Un grand artiste " première nouvelle .

    Ouais quesque qu'il y a je vous prends tous .
    dooku posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:54 PM
    bah oui quand même, sans tomber dans la connerie médiatique
    edgar posted the 12/06/2017 at 01:57 PM
    Celle de Groland m'avait tué à l'époque !
    dooku posted the 12/06/2017 at 02:02 PM
    En fait on est footeux c'est groland aussi je crois
    bisba posted the 12/06/2017 at 02:03 PM
    https://youtu.be/4sozhKrkPb4

    Moi je préfère celle la , une blague qui devait pas en être une
    sylphide posted the 12/06/2017 at 02:10 PM
    Optic 2000 .. Atooool !! tu viens de me faire ma journée, merci beaucoup.
    bigsnake posted the 12/06/2017 at 02:41 PM
    RIP
    kinox31 posted the 12/06/2017 at 03:13 PM
    Il va falloir se faire Hallyday
    il est mort
    RIP
