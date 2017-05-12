profile
Ed Boon sera présent au Game Awards
Bon par contre ça m'étonnerais trop qu'il annonce un truc, mais komme on dis, ne jamais dire jamais.

PS: Ah tiens, il pourrait y profiter pour dévoilé le trailer du premier perso de FP3

    posted the 12/05/2017 at 08:19 PM by foxstep
    comments (7)
    spawnini posted the 12/05/2017 at 08:34 PM
    Je l'emmerde avec passion ce mec
    voxen posted the 12/05/2017 at 08:36 PM
    Trailer d'Atom vu qu'il sort le 12 décembre.
    spawnini
    spawnini posted the 12/05/2017 at 08:39 PM
    voxen tu me verras sur tous les articles avec EdboonChiasse
    voxen posted the 12/05/2017 at 08:42 PM
    spawnini je l'ai en travers le Rorschach teasé en masse jusque dans le trailer pour au final les tortues
    Et alors Spawn qui remporte tous les sondages qu'il lance mais non
    foxstep posted the 12/05/2017 at 09:17 PM
    voxen Le trailer Atom est dispo depuis un moment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCGrT-SkClM
    voxen posted the 12/05/2017 at 09:30 PM
    foxstep on est censé avoir une version longue il avait dit, ça c'était un teaser.
    victornewman posted the 12/05/2017 at 09:43 PM
    spawnini tu vois il est ass been Spawn même Ed il en veux pas
