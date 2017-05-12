home page
foxstep
Enter The Fox
Ed Boon sera présent au Game Awards
Bon par contre ça m'étonnerais trop qu'il annonce un truc, mais komme on dis, ne jamais dire jamais.
PS: Ah tiens, il pourrait y profiter pour dévoilé le trailer du premier perso de FP3
posted the 12/05/2017 at 08:19 PM by foxstep
foxstep
comments (7)
7
)
spawnini
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 08:34 PM
Je l'emmerde avec passion ce mec
voxen
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 08:36 PM
Trailer d'Atom vu qu'il sort le 12 décembre.
spawnini
spawnini
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 08:39 PM
voxen
tu me verras sur tous les articles avec EdboonChiasse
voxen
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 08:42 PM
spawnini
je l'ai en travers le Rorschach teasé en masse jusque dans le trailer pour au final les tortues
Et alors Spawn qui remporte tous les sondages qu'il lance mais non
foxstep
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 09:17 PM
voxen
Le trailer Atom est dispo depuis un moment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCGrT-SkClM
voxen
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 09:30 PM
foxstep
on est censé avoir une version longue il avait dit, ça c'était un teaser.
victornewman
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 09:43 PM
spawnini
tu vois il est ass been Spawn même Ed il en veux pas
spawnini
Et alors Spawn qui remporte tous les sondages qu'il lance mais non