foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
Geoff Keighley: "Il y'aura des annonces de nouveau jeux inédit au Game Awards"
Soul Calibur 6? Halo 6? Half Life 6?
... Wait and see.
Foxstep
posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:18 PM by foxstep
foxstep
foxstep
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:19 PM
PS: J’espère Soul Calibur 6
, pas envie d'attendre jusqu'au 15
bonanzaa
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:20 PM
Okami 6 pour moi...
goldmen33
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:20 PM
Léa Passion 6
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:22 PM
Plus que 32 heures environ à attendre
foxstep
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:23 PM
icebergbrulant
Wow je m'était meme pas rendu compte qu'on y était si prés.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:27 PM
foxstep
Et oui, il me semble que ça commence à 2h30 du matin pour la France le jeudi soir (ou plutôt vendredi matin)
leonr4
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:28 PM
Onimusha 6
birmou
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:29 PM
6 days in Fallujah
iglooo
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:37 PM
Picross 6
raph64
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:37 PM
Half Life 6, un titre qui n'existe même pas divisé par les deux derniers volets sortis jusqu'à présent = Half Life 3
koji
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:38 PM
Mario 66
misterpixel
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 05:51 PM
En espérant que ce soit pas les mêmes world première à la Jurassic World Évolution
mikaou
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 06:28 PM
Shenmue 6 et Mighty N° 6
electron
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 06:44 PM
Metal gear 6?! Bref on verra bien, sinon personne pour faire une news sur les inscriptions ouvertes pour la beta de Tera sur One et ps4?
op4
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 06:55 PM
Je l ai deja fait mais bon : rainbow 6
kekel
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 07:17 PM
Ils vont te sortir un jeu inde et tout le monde aura fait une nuit blanche pour rien
melkaba
posted
the 12/05/2017 at 07:42 PM
Wait and 6 même.
Plus que 32 heures environ à attendre