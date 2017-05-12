profile
foxstep > blog
Geoff Keighley: "Il y'aura des annonces de nouveau jeux inédit au Game Awards"
Soul Calibur 6? Halo 6? Half Life 6? ... Wait and see.

Foxstep
    tags : tease geoff keighley tga
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:18 PM by foxstep
    comments (17)
    foxstep posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:19 PM
    PS: J’espère Soul Calibur 6 , pas envie d'attendre jusqu'au 15
    bonanzaa posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:20 PM
    Okami 6 pour moi...
    goldmen33 posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:20 PM
    Léa Passion 6
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:22 PM


    Plus que 32 heures environ à attendre
    foxstep posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:23 PM
    icebergbrulant Wow je m'était meme pas rendu compte qu'on y était si prés.
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:27 PM
    foxstep Et oui, il me semble que ça commence à 2h30 du matin pour la France le jeudi soir (ou plutôt vendredi matin)
    leonr4 posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:28 PM
    Onimusha 6
    birmou posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:29 PM
    6 days in Fallujah
    iglooo posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Picross 6
    raph64 posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Half Life 6, un titre qui n'existe même pas divisé par les deux derniers volets sortis jusqu'à présent = Half Life 3
    koji posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:38 PM
    Mario 66
    misterpixel posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:51 PM
    En espérant que ce soit pas les mêmes world première à la Jurassic World Évolution
    mikaou posted the 12/05/2017 at 06:28 PM
    Shenmue 6 et Mighty N° 6
    electron posted the 12/05/2017 at 06:44 PM
    Metal gear 6?! Bref on verra bien, sinon personne pour faire une news sur les inscriptions ouvertes pour la beta de Tera sur One et ps4?
    op4 posted the 12/05/2017 at 06:55 PM
    Je l ai deja fait mais bon : rainbow 6
    kekel posted the 12/05/2017 at 07:17 PM
    Ils vont te sortir un jeu inde et tout le monde aura fait une nuit blanche pour rien
    melkaba posted the 12/05/2017 at 07:42 PM
    Wait and 6 même.
