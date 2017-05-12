Capcom
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dead Rising 4 :
Les tests tombent. Voici les notes :
- PlayStation LifeStyle : 90/100
- Video Chums : 83/100
- Push Square : 80/100
- Hardcore Gamer : 80/100
- Twinfinite : 70/100
- Playstation Universe : 55/100
Et le test de JVFrance :
Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :
Le jeu est disponible maintenant sur Ps4, après être sorti sur Xbox One il y a un an...
Source : http://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/dead-rising-4-franks-big-package
Un défouloir sympa pendant la période des fetes
Passez votre chemin sur PS4.