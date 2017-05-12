Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dead Rising 4
name : Dead Rising 4
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom Vancouver
genre : action
Dead Rising 4 Ps4 : Les premières notes tombent
Capcom


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dead Rising 4 :



Les tests tombent. Voici les notes :

- PlayStation LifeStyle : 90/100
- Video Chums : 83/100
- Push Square : 80/100
- Hardcore Gamer : 80/100
- Twinfinite : 70/100
- Playstation Universe : 55/100

Et le test de JVFrance :



Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :



Le jeu est disponible maintenant sur Ps4, après être sorti sur Xbox One il y a un an...

Source : http://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/dead-rising-4-franks-big-package
    posted the 12/05/2017 at 03:02 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    jesuisunefleur posted the 12/05/2017 at 03:03 PM
    Le genre de jeux qui veux se la jouer "cool" et trop "badass" mais qui sont inintéressant.
    revans posted the 12/05/2017 at 03:08 PM
    moi j'ai bien aimer.
    Un défouloir sympa pendant la période des fetes
    link49 posted the 12/05/2017 at 03:09 PM
    Personnelemet, j'ai bien aimé, mais pas au point de repasser à la caisse pour cette version...
    tuni posted the 12/05/2017 at 03:12 PM
    J'ai testé cette version, c'est exactement la même, mais pas de HDR comme sur One, je ne comprends pas pourquoi d'ailleurs.
    contra posted the 12/05/2017 at 03:22 PM
    Agréablement surpris par cet épisode, alors que j’étais un peu blasé par la série après le 3, mais celui ci arrive à redonner un petit vent frais à la franchise, tout en restant aussi fun.
    alozius posted the 12/05/2017 at 03:33 PM
    Ia une mise à niveau gratuite pour les possesseurs de la version One?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/05/2017 at 03:50 PM
    Le 4 est pas mal, mais il ne surpasse absolument pas le 3. La jouabilité est trop bizarre et la caméra une tannée. J'ai pris le Season pass à 4€ même pas encore fait.
    milk posted the 12/05/2017 at 04:10 PM
    link49 Ca a pourtant pas l air de te deranger de choper 4 fois pokemon lune et soleil surtout pour des ajouts mineurs.
    bonanzaa posted the 12/05/2017 at 04:35 PM
    Ce jeu veux tellement verser dans le "badass" qu'il en devient ringard.... mais vraiment très très ringard.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:07 PM
    Très vide pour un dead rising et le scénario,les psychopathes à la ramasse.

    Passez votre chemin sur PS4.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:09 PM
    alozius Oui elle est gratuite.
    cyr posted the 12/05/2017 at 05:13 PM
    J'ai fait le premier et le deuxième... personnellement je m' arrête la pour cette licence...
