Super Mario Odyssey
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
link49
link49
all
IGN : Et les nominés pour le titre de GOTY 2017 sont…
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Information concernant, entre autres, le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



IGN a dévoilé les dix jeux qui pourront prétendre au titre. Les voici :

- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- Divinity : Original Sin II
- Horizon : Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
- Nier : Automata
- Persona 5
- Super Mario Odyssey
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus

Les votes sont ouverts. Reste plus qu’à voir qui remportera l’ultime récompense…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/296995-ign-reveals-their-game-of-the-year-2017-nominees
    3
    Likes
    posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:04 AM by link49
    comments (21)
    olimar59 posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:06 AM
    Très bon top. Cohérent
    revans posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:07 AM
    il manque AC origins quand meme
    octobar posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:08 AM
    Prey aussi
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:09 AM
    revans Bizarre pour AC, car il est bon en plus le salo.
    link49 posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:09 AM
    La bataille risque d'être féroce entre les jeux The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild et Super Mario Odyssey...
    maxleresistant posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:09 AM
    j'ai fais que Zelda et Cuphead dans la liste, et évidemment je choisirais pas cuphead.
    giru posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:11 AM
    link49 Il y a une plus grosse communauté derrière Player Unknown que Zelda et Mario réunis, donc rien n'est moins sûr.
    shido posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:12 AM
    Pas besoin de vote , on sais tous qui va remporter la récompense . c'est pas comme çi c’était pas déjà écrit
    link49 posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:13 AM
    giru Pas faux, mais je pense que la communauté Nintendo est plus réactive et enclin à voter pour ces titres...
    misterpixel posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:13 AM
    link49 Odyssey tu peux oublier...
    octobar posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:13 AM
    Je sais même pas ce que c'est Player Unknown Battlefoutre là.
    jesuisunefleur posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:14 AM
    octobar Je suis d'accord, Prey est une perle
    link49 posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:14 AM
    misterpixel Ne l'enterre pas trop vite...
    raeglin posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:17 AM
    Jesuisunefleur


    Prey est bon voire très bon mais faut bien le dire la concurrence était rude cette année, il y a eu du lourd, soyons heureux, ils ont pas foutus Call of
    seganintendo posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:17 AM
    Et AC qui est énorme. Meilleur que zelda je dirais
    marchand2sable posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:18 AM
    Pfff même pas l'excellent Ni oh dans la liste...
    birmou posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:19 AM
    Ce suspens de malade
    cajp45 posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:19 AM
    ce sera soit zelda, soit horizon zd
    sora78 posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:22 AM
    Ce sera Zelda, pas de surprise.
    octobar posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:23 AM
    en toute logique ça devrait être Zelda quand même. Le jeu a fait l'unanimité quasiment avec des notes hyper élevées.. Et puis c'est un peu l'année de Nintendo faut pas déconner.
    revans posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:23 AM
    cajp45 franchement si il ont pas mit AC ce serat pas horizon
