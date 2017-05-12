The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Information concernant, entre autres, le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
IGN a dévoilé les dix jeux qui pourront prétendre au titre. Les voici :
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- Divinity : Original Sin II
- Horizon : Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
- Nier : Automata
- Persona 5
- Super Mario Odyssey
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
Les votes sont ouverts. Reste plus qu’à voir qui remportera l’ultime récompense…
Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/296995-ign-reveals-their-game-of-the-year-2017-nominees
posted the 12/05/2017 at 11:04 AM by link49
