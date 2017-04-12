profile
articles : 1471
visites since opening : 1550918
foxstep > blog
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition: Nouveaux Screens
Voici de nouvelles Captures de Street Fighter V Arcade Edition, pour rappel Capcom présentera et dévoilera un premier coup d’œil au mode Arcade, qui sera l'une des nouveauté du cette version:






















Foxstep - Twitter@Mikami_XKira
    tags : screenshot arcade mode street fighter v arcade edition stream reminder
    posted the 12/04/2017 at 09:02 PM by foxstep
    comments (4)
    godson posted the 12/04/2017 at 09:11 PM
    C'est quand même ouf d'appeler nouveauté, un truc qui existe depuis 20 ans et devrait être (obligatoirement) présent de base ......
    sujetdelta posted the 12/04/2017 at 09:17 PM
    godson money money
    i8 posted the 12/04/2017 at 09:18 PM
    les cassos du mode arcade pourront l'acheter cette fois ci
    leonr4 posted the 12/04/2017 at 09:18 PM
    godson Mieux vaut tard que jamais
