Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
126
Likes
Likers
amassous
articles : 269
269
visites since opening : 1178362
1178362
amassous
> blog
Les fans de Dragon Ball je cherche ce son en version clean svp
Quand Goku se met en Ultra instinct contre Kafla (fusion patara de kale et kafla)
Jle trouve pas en bonne qualité svp, il tue ca me rapelle quand gohan se transforme en ss2 ce passage la
Fuck le demat
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/04/2017 at 02:33 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (11)
11
)
setzergabbiani
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 02:40 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBGpjJ7QQYs
amassous
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 02:42 PM
setzergabbiani
ptdrrrr BATARD
victornewman
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 02:48 PM
Elle tue la gueule cette musique
terminagore
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 02:49 PM
J'avais zieuté vite fait il y a quelques temps, mais en qualité correcte j'avais juste trouvé cette version instrumentale un peu plus "rock"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaeXN-MByjU
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 02:50 PM
setzergabbiani
:
J'aimerai comprendre ce que tu as écrit comme mot clé pour tomber dessus? (à moins de connaitre depuis un moment!)
Sinon, j'aime pas dragon ball super, je n'aime pas tout ce qui touche à dragon ball super, donc je n'aime pas cette musique de dragon ball super.
giru
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 02:52 PM
xenofamicom
Akira Kushida - Ultimate Battle
mais difficile de trouver une bonne version effectivement.
lordguyver
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 02:54 PM
amassous
Tu trouvera rien l'ost n'est pas encore sortis.
amassous
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 03:02 PM
xenofamicom
Elle tue cet musique t'est fada
lordguyver
Okay dis moi quand ca sors stp!!!
dante69
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 03:04 PM
Ka ka ka ka kachi daze
Gun gun gun gun gun wo muki
Jan jan byan byan kyuukyoku no batoru
Imi wa nai sa Tatakau dake
testament
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 03:07 PM
setzergabbiani
amassous
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 03:11 PM
dante69
Traduis stp
