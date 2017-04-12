Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Les fans de Dragon Ball je cherche ce son en version clean svp


Quand Goku se met en Ultra instinct contre Kafla (fusion patara de kale et kafla)
Jle trouve pas en bonne qualité svp, il tue ca me rapelle quand gohan se transforme en ss2 ce passage la
Fuck le demat
    posted the 12/04/2017 at 02:33 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    setzergabbiani posted the 12/04/2017 at 02:40 PM

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBGpjJ7QQYs
    amassous posted the 12/04/2017 at 02:42 PM
    setzergabbiani ptdrrrr BATARD
    victornewman posted the 12/04/2017 at 02:48 PM
    Elle tue la gueule cette musique
    terminagore posted the 12/04/2017 at 02:49 PM
    J'avais zieuté vite fait il y a quelques temps, mais en qualité correcte j'avais juste trouvé cette version instrumentale un peu plus "rock"

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaeXN-MByjU
    xenofamicom posted the 12/04/2017 at 02:50 PM
    setzergabbiani :
    J'aimerai comprendre ce que tu as écrit comme mot clé pour tomber dessus? (à moins de connaitre depuis un moment!)

    Sinon, j'aime pas dragon ball super, je n'aime pas tout ce qui touche à dragon ball super, donc je n'aime pas cette musique de dragon ball super.

    giru posted the 12/04/2017 at 02:52 PM
    xenofamicom Akira Kushida - Ultimate Battle mais difficile de trouver une bonne version effectivement.
    lordguyver posted the 12/04/2017 at 02:54 PM
    amassous Tu trouvera rien l'ost n'est pas encore sortis.
    amassous posted the 12/04/2017 at 03:02 PM
    xenofamicom Elle tue cet musique t'est fada
    lordguyver Okay dis moi quand ca sors stp!!!
    dante69 posted the 12/04/2017 at 03:04 PM
    Ka ka ka ka kachi daze
    Gun gun gun gun gun wo muki
    Jan jan byan byan kyuukyoku no batoru
    Imi wa nai sa Tatakau dake
    testament posted the 12/04/2017 at 03:07 PM
    setzergabbiani
    amassous posted the 12/04/2017 at 03:11 PM
    dante69 Traduis stp
