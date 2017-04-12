« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Factor 5
0
Like
Likers
name : Factor 5
official website : http://www.factor5.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
88
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1873
visites since opening : 2202194
nicolasgourry > blog
[Jeu Abandonné] Factor 5 Trailer de "WeFly" sur Wii !

Factor 5
(Développeur des : Star Wars : Rogue Squadron).
Le jeu a été abandonné.
Le Pilotwings de la Wii !
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:07 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    rickles posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:31 AM
    Oh la dystopie. On l'a échappée belle
    amario posted the 12/04/2017 at 01:04 AM
    xenofamicom posted the 12/04/2017 at 01:22 AM
    ok, ça à l'air d'un clone de pilotwings, mais bon, en 2017, c'est mauvais pour eux de montrer ça.

    sinon, depuis le temps qu'on entend plus parler de F5, ils font quoi de bien? et sur quels consoles?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre