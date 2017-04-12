home page
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
name :
Factor 5
official website :
http://www.factor5.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Jeu Abandonné] Factor 5 Trailer de "WeFly" sur Wii !
Factor 5
(Développeur des :
Star Wars : Rogue Squadron
).
Le jeu a été abandonné.
Le Pilotwings de la Wii !
posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:07 AM by
nicolasgourry
rickles
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 12:31 AM
Oh la dystopie. On l'a échappée belle
amario
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 01:04 AM
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 01:22 AM
ok, ça à l'air d'un clone de pilotwings, mais bon, en 2017, c'est mauvais pour eux de montrer ça.
sinon, depuis le temps qu'on entend plus parler de F5, ils font quoi de bien? et sur quels consoles?
sinon, depuis le temps qu'on entend plus parler de F5, ils font quoi de bien? et sur quels consoles?