Million Onion Hotel - 8
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - 7
Call of Duty: WWII - 7
Bury Me, My Love - 7
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp - 5
Star Wars: Battlefront 2 - 4
Need for Speed Payback - 4
Hidden Agenda - 4
PS : Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii) 9/10 et Xenoblade Chronicles X (WiiU) 7/10 par EDGE
12/02/2017
Ca me fait pleurer
Un 7 par les critiques les plus sévère, ça montre que le jeu est bon.