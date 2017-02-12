« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
EDGE "314" : Notes


Million Onion Hotel - 8
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - 7
Call of Duty: WWII - 7
Bury Me, My Love - 7
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp - 5
Star Wars: Battlefront 2 - 4
Need for Speed Payback - 4
Hidden Agenda - 4


https://www.rllmukforum.com/index.php?/topic/303258-edge-314-final-fantasy-30th-anniversary-special-edition/

PS : Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii) 9/10 et Xenoblade Chronicles X (WiiU) 7/10 par EDGE
    posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:07 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:11 PM
    Le meilleur jeu est donc Million Onion Hotel !

    Ca me fait pleurer

    temporell posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:13 PM
    5/10 AC, il ont osé noté ce jeu
    torotoro59 posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:14 PM
    icebergbrulant t'en tiens un sacrée couche toi
    churos45 posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:15 PM
    Cette bande de blasé qui a mis 7 à Xenoblade...
    torotoro59 posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:15 PM
    icebergbrulant *une
    kurosama posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:16 PM
    Merde..Hidden Agenda.4...bon vais tester quand meme.
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:19 PM
    torotoro59 Comme d'habitude
    zekk posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:21 PM
    kurosama honnêtement je comprend vraiment pas les critiques négatives. Après quand tu vois que dans la plupart des test le fait de jouer au smartphone est dans les moins alors que c est le but des jeux playlink
    noctis posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:24 PM
    7 a Xeno 2 faut vraiment etre blazé vraiment ridicule
    misterpixel posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:26 PM
    noctis Ou pas avoir tes goûts.
    jenicris posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:28 PM
    C'est surtout que depuis des années Edge est le mag de référence et qui est le plus sévère. C'était déjà le cas durant la première moitié des années 2000.
    cristaleus posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:29 PM
    Mettre 7 à Xenoblade 2 quand même, c'est chaud.
    temporell posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:31 PM
    pourquoi vous êtes choquer du 7 de xeno 2 sérieux ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:35 PM
    jenicris Edge est à la presse, ce que Gamekult est à internet.
    Un 7 par les critiques les plus sévère, ça montre que le jeu est bon.
    iglooo posted the 12/02/2017 at 02:35 PM
    churos45 j'annule ma préco et mon abo
