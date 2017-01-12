profile
all
La nouvelle serie Cardcaptor Sakura en Trailer
Je viens de me prendre 15 ans dans la gueule et je sais que je ne pourrais pas regarder cette suite sans etre jugé haha
La serie se passera 3 ans aprés la fin de la premiere.




souvenir....



...

    posted the 12/01/2017 at 02:52 PM by guiguif
    amassous posted the 12/01/2017 at 03:06 PM
    M6 KIDS a l'ancienne mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
    e3ologue posted the 12/01/2017 at 03:12 PM
    Ben pour le grand public, c'était le renouveau de l'anime à la TV
    asakk posted the 12/01/2017 at 03:20 PM
    Je vais certainement le regarder par curiosité haha
