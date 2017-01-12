profile
Jeux Vidéo
231
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
300
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1438
visites since opening : 1326982
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une boite pour What Remains of Edith Finch
Le jeu What Remains of Edith Finch s'offre une version boite sur le site iam8bit.co.uk pour la modique somme de 32€ FDPI.


En bonus, une jaquette réversible



Sortie prévue au mois de Janvier 2018

Un vinyle sera aussi disponible (Merci à Raeglin )

https://store.iam8bit.co.uk/products/what-remains-of-edith-finch-ps4-physical-edition
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/01/2017 at 11:44 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    warminos posted the 12/01/2017 at 11:51 AM
    Yes c’est cool ça!!
    raeglin posted the 12/01/2017 at 11:52 AM
    Sympa
    raeglin posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:04 PM
    Au passage

    http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/756752/what-remains-of-edith-finch-la-bande-originale-en-version-vinyle.htm.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:13 PM
    raeglin THX j'ai fait une MAJ
    churos45 posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:27 PM
    Par les développeurs de "The Unfinished Swan"
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre