Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
link49
link49 > blog
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Ça commence divinement bien
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :













Ce sont des Images que j'ai pris sur ma Nintendo Switch puis transféré sur Twitter. J'y ai joué quelque heures et j'adore vraiment. Une future pépite sur Nintendo Switch, encore une. En tout cas, c'est très bien parti...

Source : member15179.html
    tags :
    posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:06 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    birmou posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:10 AM
    Dire que je l'aurais là si Relais Colis ne s'étaient pas planté dans ma livraison :'(
    link49 posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:12 AM
    Dire qu'en début d'année, on pensait qu'il ne sortirait pas cette année. En 9 moins, la Nintendo Switch est déjà sur le point d'obtenir déjà le RPG ultime...
    rbz posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:13 AM
    il est monstrueux ... 6h de jeux, pas pris un pied comme ça depuis zelda
    link49 posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:15 AM
    J'en reviens toujours pas du passage où l'on rencontre le tigre pour la première fois. Cette séquence pue la classe n'empêche...
    mikazaki posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:18 AM
    rbz j'en suis à 9h c'est du lourd !! En plus d'être beau la DA ingame defonce bien.
    rbz posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:20 AM
    mikazaki oui y'a juste la réso du jeu qui fais chier, tu sens que l'opti est pas folle(quand tu sors un rpg aussi vite aussi y'a pas de miracle ^^"), j'espère que le patch day one va corriger les quelques prob de stabilité d'affichage ^^
    rendan posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:20 AM
    mikazaki posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:22 AM
    rbz je joue en portable sa me gêne moins Perso, sur mon oled j'aime pas trop le rendus... Mai we normalement demain ya un patch déjà et je pense que sa vas suivre. En tout cas sa ne gêne pas trop. Juste la frame rate moi qui fait bizarre défoi. Mai sa vas.
    rbz posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:25 AM
    mikazaki il est plus crado sur portable je trouve, après je joue sur mon moniteur pc de 24" ça doit aider je pense ^^.

    je conseille vraiment a tous de masquer la mini map, le plaisir de l'exploration est décuplé ^^
    mikazaki posted the 12/01/2017 at 12:27 AM
    rbz oh grave cette "minimap" gâche tout j'avoue lol. Ben moi certainement te diront que j'ai un œil qui upscale car en portable soi disant c'est moche. Lol moi Perso je trouve sa passe mieux que sur un 55"... Mai bon ^^ en tout vas le plaisir et la c'est le principal.
